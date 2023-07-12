Garmin’s Prime Day GPS Deals Are Crazy Good
Don’t get lost ever again.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I know that most folks have cars new enough to have built-in GPS or, at the very least, have CarPlay, but for those still languishing, a solid GPS unit is in reach. And Garmin, one of our favorite brands, has your back as this Amazon Prime Day, a host of the company's best units are all on sale. Check it out below!
- Garmin Overlander ($161 off)
- Garmin zūmo XT, All-Terrain Motorcycle GPS ($25 off)
- Garmin DriveSmart 65 ($40 off)
- Garmin InReach Mini ($150 off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 66i ($95 off)
- Garmin eTrex 10 ($23 off)
- Garmin zumo 396 LMT-S, Motorcycle GPS ($172 off)
