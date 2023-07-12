Be Someone’s Hero With One of These Winches on Sale at Amazon
Pull yourself up by your own tow straps
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There are fewer forms of off-road gear that expand one's capability on the trail more than a good winch. But the thing is, and as the ol' saying goes, you usually end up winching other people out more than yourself. Which is cool too; who doesn't enjoy being a hero? Amazon's got a lot of fine, quality-made winches on sale for Prime Day, so now's the time to add one to your cart and not only cover your rear-end (er, actually front-end when you think about it) but your fellow offroaders', too.
A quality winch will motivate you to hit the trails more, too. Who knows, maybe you'll achieve legend status at your favorite haunt for helping so many folks out that the locals will start referring to you as the Wicked Winch of the West. Could be the West Coast, West of the Mississippi, or West of the Atlantic Ocean—who cares—it'd be a fun nickname to claim.
- WARN VRX 45-S Powersport Winch ($84 off)
- WARN VR EVO 8-S Winch ($150 off)
- WARN ZEON 10-s Winch ($384 off)
- STEGDON 9500 lb capacity electric winch S3 ($62 off)
- X-BULL 4500 lb Electric Winch ($76 off)
- VEVOR Electric Winch ($95 off)
- Rhino USA Kinetic Recovery Tow Rope ($25 off)
- Horusdy Nylon heavy Duty Recovery Strap with Hooks ($24 off)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- KC Hilites is having a dope Prime Day sale
- Here are the best of the best Prime Day deals
- Grab an excellent Pelican case to store everything safely for a discount
- Anker's portable generators have some seriously killer discounts right now
- Take pretty pictures with new camera thanks to Prime's awesome deals
- Peep these great Timex watch deals
- You know you need some new garage equipment, so why not save big on it?
- Hurry up and snag a Jackery generator before the deals leave
- Even helmets are on sale this Prime Day
- Stop dragging your feet and grab a great DJI drone now
- These NOCO deals are no joke
- Ryobi's power tools are still on sale this Prime Day
- Seiko's Prime Day watch deals will put some bling on your wrist
- Milwaukee's awesome Prime Day power tools deals are still going strong
- Garmin's watches are ready to rock this Prime Day
- Retool your garage with these Prime Day DeWalt power tool deals
- These are the best car detailing Prime Day deals you can still jump on
- Show your ears some mercy with these Prime Day deals on hearing protection
- Prime Day is the perfect time to snag that roof top tent you’ve been dreaming of
- Garmin’s GPS Prime Day deals are sure to keep you from getting lost
- Yeah, you do need to jump on these sweet Prime Day Lego deals
- Leave no mud hole unexplored with Prime Day winch savings
- Keep the kids save at a discount with Graco this Prime Day
- Prime Day is here to put you on a Segway at a bargain
- Even Apple is here to dish out Prime Day deals
- There’s still time to upgrade your shop with new equipment this Prime Day
- These are the best Torque Wrench deals still running today
- Nobody should pass up an opportunity to save big on Casio watches
- Ever seen a 75-MPH RC Car at such a sweet price?
- Rhino USA is taking all the limits off your rig for Prime Day
- Stay hydrated no matter what with this LifeStraw deal