Be Someone’s Hero With One of These Winches on Sale at Amazon

There are fewer forms of off-road gear that expand one's capability on the trail more than a good winch. But the thing is, and as the ol' saying goes, you usually end up winching other people out more than yourself. Which is cool too; who doesn't enjoy being a hero? Amazon's got a lot of fine, quality-made winches on sale for Prime Day, so now's the time to add one to your cart and not only cover your rear-end (er, actually front-end when you think about it) but your fellow offroaders', too.