Bricks Out for Lego Discounts on Amazon Prime Day
Sometimes everything just clicks together.
You never get too old for Lego. In fact, age brings more space to store your pieces, and maybe eventually kids to enjoy them with too. And if that's the plan, there's no harm in expanding your collection with the help of discounted Lego sets on Amazon Prime Day.
There's something for everyone's taste, with everything from architectural to open-ended creative sets. Some even feature characters from famous franchises such as Marvel or Star Wars, and there's even some Duplo in here for good measure. Gotta start the kids somewhere, right?
- LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75292 Mandalorian Starship
- LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster
- LEGO Icons Pickup Truck
- LEGO Creator 3in1 Viking Ship and The Midgard Serpent 31132, Toy Boat and Snake to House or Wolf
- LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit
- LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room
- LEGO Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic
- LEGO Monkie Kid: Monkie Kid's Lion Guardian
- LEGO Avatar: The Way of Water Metkayina Reef Home 75578, Building Toy Set with Village, Canoe, Pandora Scenes, Neytiri and Tonowari Minifigures
- LEGO Disney Princess Ariel’s Underwater Palace
- LEGO Art Floral Art 31207, 3in1 Flower Pictures, Wall Art Decoration Building Set
- LEGO Friends Horse Show Trailer 41722, Horse Toy with 2 Horse Figures, SUV Car, and Riding Accessories, Toy Horse and Trailer
- LEGO Friends Emma's Art School House Set
- LEGO DUPLO Classic Creative Building Time
- LEGO Architecture London Skyline 21034 Collectible Model Building Kit
- LEGO City Great Vehicles Mobile Crane Truck Toy
