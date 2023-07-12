There’s Still Time to Save Big With Milwaukee’s Prime Day Sales
Come on. You know it’s about time to harness the power of red power tools.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I get it. You're trying to wait it out just in case Milwaukee decides to up the ante with even better deals. That's a smart move, but with today being the second half of Prime Day, you're only watching inventory run out. Don't panic. Below are all the best Milwaukee deals you still have time to jump on.
- M18 Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi Tool Kit (Save $16)
- 12V FUEL Cordless 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver (Save $28)
- M18 FUEL Hackzall (Save $60)
- M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (Save $130)
- M18 Fuel High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (Save $30)
- M18 FUEL 3/8-Inch Compact Impact Wrench (Save $80)
- M12 Cordless 3/8-Inch Sub-Compact 35 ft-Lbs 250 RPM Ratchet (Save $41)
- M12 FUEL Brushless Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Cordless High-Speed Ratchet (Save $40)
- M12 1/4 Ratchet (Save $60)
- 12V Fuel 1/4-Inch Cordless Hex Impact Driver (Save $20)
- M18 Lithium-Ion High Output 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (Save $63)
- M18 Red Lithium High-Output18v 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (Save $244)
