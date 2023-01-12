Warm Up the Garage With Deals on Tools, Heaters, and Gear from Ace Hardware
If you’re spending much time in the garage this winter, this is your shot at some excellent discounted equipment.
To some, winter is ski season. While to others, it's an excuse to stay in and work on a project car. Whether you're an experienced technician or just setting up your home garage, chances are you still need some odds and ends for wrenching, especially if your garage is chilly. That's why we've combed Ace Hardware for deals on tools and other equipment that'll guarantee your car or truck is ready for the road when spring arrives.
We've found a wide selection of useful items, from basic hand tools to impact guns, compressors, storage shelves, and of course, a little bit of clothing too. Anything to make the next few months of wrenching more pleasant, because the only thing worse than busting your knuckles is doing so with cold hands.
- Gracious Living Knect-A-Shelf 72 in. H X 36 in. W X 18 in. D Resin Shelving Unit (33% off)
- Perfect Aire 5120 Btu/h 160 sq ft Oil Filled Electric Heater (11% off)
- Craftsman 1/4 in. drive SAE 6 Point Socket and Ratchet Set 11 pc (43% off)
- Porter Cable 6 gal Pancake Portable Air Compressor 150 psi 0.8 HP (13% off)
- Craftsman 12 Point SAE Wrench Set 7 pc (43% off)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18 V Cordless Brushless 2 Tool Impact Wrench with Grease Gun Combo Kit (14% off)
- Milwaukee M18 SAWZALL 18 V Cordless Brushed Reciprocating Saw Tool Only (7% off)
- Milwaukee 9 in. Steel Combination Pliers (38% off)
- Milwaukee Demolition Work Gloves Black/Red XL 1 pair (50% off)
- Milwaukee M12 XC5.0/CP2.5 12 V 5 Ah Lithium-Ion High Capacity Battery Pack 2 pc (25% off)
- Bostitch 6 gal Pancake Portable Air Compressor 150 psi 1.1 HP (19% off)
- Milwaukee 1/4 in. Cordless Brushless Impact Driver Kit (41% off)
- Craftsman 12 Point Metric Wrench Set 7 pc (43% off)
- Milwaukee M18 TOP-OFF Kit XC5.0 18 V 5 Ah Lithium-Ion 175W Power Supply with Battery 2 pc (42% off)
- Milwaukee M18 18 V 1/2 in. Brushless Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (41% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
