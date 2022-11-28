Home Depot Is Still Running Killer Cyber Monday Deals on Milwaukee Tools
Join team red while there’s still time.
Milwaukee fanboys might get the best of some, but there's no denying that there's a reason for the hype. Those beautiful red tools get the job done. You know you'll be able to count on them for years on end, and it'll be a long time before the performance makes them feel outdated. You know you've been eyeing up at least one of its offerings, so grab it from the list below before Home Depot's Cyber Monday deals come to an end.
- M18 FUEL Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench F Ring w/5.0Ah Starter Kit (56% off)
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- M18 Fuel Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (8% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack With High Output 2.5 Ah Battery (25% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (33% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M18 Fuel Packout 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1400 Lumen Rocket LED Stand Work Light Kit (54% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit With Battery and Charger (57% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Cut-Off/Grinder (39% off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw (Tool-Only) (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) w/Bi-Metal Hole Saw Set (11-Piece) (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 15 mm Polisher (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 1/2 in. Impact Wrench (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Brushless Multi Tool (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Multi-Tool, Router, and Jig Saw (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 6-Tool with Jig Saw and Compact Router (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 2 Batteries (BOGO)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only) (BOGO)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
