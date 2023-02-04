Wrenchers Can’t Afford To Miss Amazon’s Garmin Watch Sale

Smartwatches are game changers if you like to run marathons, get lost in the wilderness (and find your way back), or stay connected to the world via your wrist. But I was hesitant to get one, as I didn’t think any would stand up to the wear and tear of wrenching. That was until staff writer, Hank O’Hop, began to sing the praises of his Garmin Instinct. If a watch can stand up to the torture tests he puts it through on almost a daily basis, it’s basically indestructible.