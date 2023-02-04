Wrenchers Can’t Afford To Miss Amazon’s Garmin Watch Sale
Save up to 53% on smartwatches that are practically indestructible.
Smartwatches are game changers if you like to run marathons, get lost in the wilderness (and find your way back), or stay connected to the world via your wrist. But I was hesitant to get one, as I didn’t think any would stand up to the wear and tear of wrenching. That was until staff writer, Hank O’Hop, began to sing the praises of his Garmin Instinct. If a watch can stand up to the torture tests he puts it through on almost a daily basis, it’s basically indestructible.
There are tons of great Garmin watch deals on Amazon today, but one is a clear winner. The Garmin Enduro is 44% off, meaning you’ll save more than $400 if you pick it up right now. Although, that’s not the one I’d buy personally, as I think the Garmin Vivomove HR is just too cool to pass up, and it’s 30% off.
- Garmin Enduro for $499.95 (44% off)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 for $189.50 (46% off)
- Garmin Instinct for $249.99 (36% off)
- Garmin Instinct Tactical for $194.16 (35% off)
- Garmin Instinct Tactical Brown for $214.99 (28% off)
- Garmin Forerunner 945 for $397.74 (20% off)
- Garmin Vivomove HR $139.99 (30% off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS (Renewed) for $115 (53% off)
- Garmin Instinct Esports Edition for $139.99 (39% off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 White/Rose Gold (Renewed) for $129.99 (23% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Steven Ewing got behind the wheel of the bonkers 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar and on gravel, no less
- Jerry Perez sampled the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport off-road
- Peter Nelson looked at the factory restoration program for the first-gen Toyota 86
- Aaron Cole brought us the latest on the Nissan-Renault shakeup