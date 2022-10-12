Explore the Deep Depths of Deals on Stylish Dive Watches
These prices might not reach 20,000 leagues under the sea, but they’re solid deals nonetheless.
Who doesn't dig a good-looking dive watch? Whether you're indeed exploring the depths of oceans, rivers, and lakes, or just enjoying the dive watch aesthetic, there are some epic deals to be had at the moment on popular brands like Seiko, Timex, Casio, Orient, TAG Heuer, Invicta, Tissot, Gucci, Citizen, and more. Looking to pick up your first automatic? Or, maybe you've got a solid collection going and are looking to expand it with something new, like a quality Seiko Solar? Whatever's put timepieces on the brain, there's an endless selection of fine examples fetching deep discounts. Here are a few neat ones we picked out just for you, yes you.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Timex 40 mm Waterbury Dive Automatic (10 percent off)
- Timex Navi XL 41mm Automatic Red Brown (31 percent off)
- Seiko SRPE99 Prospex Men's Watch Silver-Tone 45mm Stainless Steel (33 percent off)
- Seiko SRPE27 Prospex Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.4mm Stainless Steel (34 percent off)
- Seiko Prospex - Solar"Tuna" PADI Dive Watch Analog/Digital (24 percent off)
- Orient RA-AA0005B Men's Kamasu Black IP Silicone Band Black Dial Automatic Dive Watch (14 percent off)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Mens Watch (25 percent off)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Men's Analog Diver's Watch BN0085-01E (44 percent off)
- Casio Men's MDV106-1AV 200 M WR Black Dive Watch (MDV106-1A) (53 percent off)
- Invicta Men's 0420 Pro Diver Automatic Black Dial Titanium Watch (46 percent off)
- Tissot Men's Seastar 660/1000 Stainless Steel Casual Watch (27 percent off)
- Gucci Men's Gucci Dive Watch (19 percent off)
- Gucci Gucci Dive Analog-Display Swiss Quartz Black Men's Watch(Model:YA136204) (21 percent off)
- Luminox Master Carbon Seal Automatic XS.3875 Mens Watch 45mm - Military Dive Watch in Red/Black Date and Day Function 200m Water Resistant Sapphire Glass (20 percent off)
- TAG Heuer Men's 'Aquaracer' Swiss Automatic Stainless Steel Dress Watch, Color: Silver-Tone (Model: WAY2112.BA0928) (12 percent off)
Every Prime Early Access Sale We've Covered So Far
- Even Thule is getting in on the Prime Early Access Sales with these roof top tents
- Go for a rip on an Amazon dirt bike
- Check out these buggy and UTV sales on Amazon
- Here are just the best of the best Prime Early Access deals
- Amazon’s best Early Access Prime Sale roof basket deals
- Level up your garage with a discounted MIG Welder
- Noco's here to save the day with these great Early Access sales
- Protect your ears with a discounted pair of Walkers Earmuffs
- Here are the best Prime Early Access power tool deals
- Don't miss these amazing Prime Early Access watch deals
- These TV sales are unbeatable
- Check out Garmin's awesome Prime Early Access sale
- Upgrade your EDC with these Early Access knife sales
- DJI's Prime Early Access sale starts now
- Cardo's killer Prime Early Access Sale will upgrade your ride
- Makita is finally discounted with Prime's Early Access Sale
- Gearwrench's Prime Early Access sale is excellent
- Power up with these Prime Early Access generator sales
- DeWalt's back with some amazing deals
- Our favorite portable generators from Jackery are all on sale
- All of these Seikos have deep discounts
- Check out Amazon’s specialty automotive tool sales
- Save some cash with Apple's Early Access Sale
- Olight's flashlight sale is illuminating
- Get the perfect electric scooter to commute with during Prime's Early Access sale
- Car camping made easy with these cooler deals
- Everyone's favorite Ryobis are all on sale
- These Quick Jacks will make short work of all your DIY projects
- Check out these Prime Early Access dash cam deals