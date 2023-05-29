Get Amazing Deals on Garmin Watches This Memorial Day
Keep that watch on, even when wrenching.
Few watches can keep up with us at The Drive. We get our hands greasy, dirty, and have a habit of acquiring cuts, bruises, and scars. As such, your Rolexs, Tag-Heurs, and IWCs tend to not be what we go for. We're also not rolling in dough. But one make can absolutely keep up with us, and that's Garmin.
Garmin's watches are brilliantly designed things and can take an absolute beating—just ask our resident Garmin man, Hank O'Hop. But even these can be expensive, which is why whenever we see some good deals, we jump on them. And this memorial day, Amazon has a bunch on sale. So get you one that'll stay on your wrist even when you're elbow-deep in a car's engine bay.
- Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar ($330 off)
- Garmin fenix 6 Pro ($200 off)
- Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar ($200 off)
- Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Tactical ($150 off)
- Garmin Instinct 2 ($100 off)
- Garmin Instinct Solar ($100 off)
- Garmin Instinct ($82 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 ($130 off)
- Garmin Venu Sq ($60 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 35 ($60 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 ($130 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT ($100 off)