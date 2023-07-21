The War Zone
The Drive

Tell Time Like Never Before With These Amazing Garmin Watch Deals

Some of these things can provide some crazy data.

byPeter Holderith|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Amazon
Share
Peter Holderith
Peter HolderithView peter holderith's Articles

_baldtires

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smartwatches are big these days, and Garmin is one of the most popular manufacturers around. Have you ever wanted to know the time... and more? Well, these devices are all capable of providing the hour and then some! Just check out our previous coverage.

From legit smartwatches to more fitness and adventure-focused wristwear, these are all good options. They're also all on sale right now, but act fast, these deals won't last forever.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals