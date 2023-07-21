Tell Time Like Never Before With These Amazing Garmin Watch Deals
Some of these things can provide some crazy data.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Smartwatches are big these days, and Garmin is one of the most popular manufacturers around. Have you ever wanted to know the time... and more? Well, these devices are all capable of providing the hour and then some! Just check out our previous coverage.
From legit smartwatches to more fitness and adventure-focused wristwear, these are all good options. They're also all on sale right now, but act fast, these deals won't last forever.
- Garmin 010-02427-00 Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch for $119.99 ($80 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 745, GPS Running Watch for $412.98 ($87.01 off)
- Garmin 010-02293-10 Instinct Solar, Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch for $249.99 ($100 off)
- Garmin Venu, GPS Smartwatch for $149.95 ($78.05 off)
- Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Tactical-Edition GPS Outdoor Watch for $449.99 ($50 off)
- Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS Smart Watch for $179.95 ($80.04 off)
- Garmin 010-02064-70 Instinct Tactical, Rugged GPS Watch for $214.43 ($85.56 off)
- Garmin tactix 7, Pro Ballistics Edition for $1,432.14 ($167.85 off)
- Garmin 010-02541-10 fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $843.20 ($156.79 off)
- Garmin 010-01614-00 Forerunner 735XT for $294.64 ($55.35 off)
