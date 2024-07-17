Prime Day Deals On This RC Car We Tested And More That We Want To

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I attribute a good amount of my success in evading an adult career and getting paid to write about cars to getting into car hobbies as a kid. Thanks, Mom and Dad! During Prime Day, you can do the same for your kid, or maybe even better, or bring some childhood joy back into your life. These Prime Day deals on LEGO and RC cars are here for it.
I tested this Bezgar RC Truck a little while ago and it changed my mind about the quality —of some — of the ready-to-run (RTR) vehicles you can get from Amazon. I’ve weeded through the dozens of cars discounted during Prime Days and found the best bets. Besides all the basher trucks, the Amoril AK-917 is on sale. I’ve wanted one of these since they were released a few years ago. I have yet to drive one, but I’ve thrown away way too many of my free hours watching videos and reading reviews. There’s the entry level brushed version for $159.99 that is ready to run with everything you need and is fully upgradable. I have also included the carbon fiber chassis roller version that looks like a Mazda 787B. This is for RC enthusiasts who want to build a car with their favorite powertrain and electronics, as it doesn’t include any of that stuff.
Prime Day Deals on LEGO and RC Cars
BEZGAR HP161S 1:16 4X4 RTR Brushless Off-Road Truck, with 3S Battery for $135.99
- LAEGENDARY Remote Control Car, Hobby Grade 1:20 Scale Brushed Motor with Two Batteries, 4×4 Off-Road for $50.00
- HYPER GO 1/14 RTR Brushless RC Drift Car, Gyro, 38mph, 4WD Street Bash DEFINITELY NOT THE HOONITRUCK for $135.99
- HYPER GO H16BM 1/16 RTR Brushless RC Truck, 42mph, 4WD, 2 Lipos for $127.49
- HYPER GO H16PL 1/16 RTR Brushless RC Buggy, 38mph, 4WD, with 2S Battery for $119.99
- HYPER GO 1/14 Brushless RC Truck, 4wd Offroad Waterproof, with 3S Battery for $169.99
- DEERC 200E 1/10 3S Brushless 4X4 Truck Extra Shell LED Headlight,2 Batteries for $149.99
- BEZGAR HP141S RC RTR Truck 50MPH – 1:14 Brushless 3S 4×4 Offroad Waterproof for $191.99
- RIAARIO 1:12 RTR Brushless RC Desert Racer 45MPH, Independent ESC, 4X4 Oil Filled Shocks for $169.99
- AMORIL 1/10 AK-917 RC Car On-Road RTR Supercar, 80A Brushed ESC,550 13T Motor, 3300mah Battery for $159.99
- AMORIL 1/10 AK-787 Carbon Fiber Roller,4WD, Chassis, Frame, Body WITHOUT Electric Parts(NOT A COMPLETE CAR) for $199.99