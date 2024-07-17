Prime Day Deals On This RC Car We Tested And More That We Want To

I attribute a good amount of my success in evading an adult career and getting paid to write about cars to getting into car hobbies as a kid. Thanks, Mom and Dad! During Prime Day, you can do the same for your kid, or maybe even better, or bring some childhood joy back into your life. These Prime Day deals on LEGO and RC cars are here for it.

I tested this Bezgar RC Truck a little while ago and it changed my mind about the quality —of some — of the ready-to-run (RTR) vehicles you can get from Amazon. I’ve weeded through the dozens of cars discounted during Prime Days and found the best bets. Besides all the basher trucks, the Amoril AK-917 is on sale. I’ve wanted one of these since they were released a few years ago. I have yet to drive one, but I’ve thrown away way too many of my free hours watching videos and reading reviews. There’s the entry level brushed version for $159.99 that is ready to run with everything you need and is fully upgradable. I have also included the carbon fiber chassis roller version that looks like a Mazda 787B. This is for RC enthusiasts who want to build a car with their favorite powertrain and electronics, as it doesn’t include any of that stuff.

Be sure to check out our massive roundup of the best automotive Prime Day deals if these aren’t doing it for you. Don’t hesitate, though. These deals end tonight.

Prime Day Deals on LEGO and RC Cars

BEZGAR HP161S 1:16 4X4 RTR Brushless Off-Road Truck, with 3S Battery for $135.99 See It

AMT 1965 Chevelle Surf Wagon 1:25 Scale Plastic Model Kit for $23.19 See It