Cyber Monday Clearance Deals on Classic Seiko Watches: Up to 25% Off on Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Seiko is a great watch brand with an exceptional price-to-performance ratio any day of the week. This Cyber Monday, you can get an even better deal than ever on some gorgeous-looking timepieces you can keep forever or proudly give as a gift. Here are a few I think anyone who’s into cars will especially appreciate.

First up: The Seiko 5. This is a classic and classy sports watch that happens to look a lot like a Rolex Datejust. It may not be as fancy, but it’s on sale for $372, whereas a Datejust will run you, like, 20 grand. This particular unit Amazon is selling is a GMT model with an extra hand for another time zone and “MADE IN JAPAN” script on the face. The 25% off price break is a great deal.

25% Off: Seiko SSK001 Automatic GMT See It

Another lovely option, which might be even more appealing to driving enthusiasts, is this Seiko Speedtimer chronograph. The aesthetic is similar to a Rolex Daytona, but again, instead of costing tens of thousands, this little beauty is under $550. Get 22% off the $695 list price for Cyber Monday.

22% Off: Seiko SSC819 Prospex Speedtimer See It

If you’re really looking to get a nice-looking watch that should appeal to car for very little money, check out this lean version of the Seiko 5. It’s got a bit of an automotive aesthetic without looking cheesy, and even though it’s not on sale, this blue SNKK27 model is a great deal at just $136.38.

Under $140: Seiko 5 See It

If you’d like to see what else is out there, shop the whole Seiko store on Amazon, check out an even less expensive but still good brand like Timex, or go the other way and investigate the slightly more spendy Bulova.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.