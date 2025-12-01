Get 20% off a Whole Catalog of 20V Power Tools From Summit Racing for Cyber Monday 2025

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summit Racing introduced its own line of 20V power tools and batteries to undercut established brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt. Today, for Cyber Monday, it’s running even deeper discounts, giving you the chance to access super useful new tools at dirt-cheap prices.

Here’s some context on pricing to give you a sense of what makes this stuff appealing. If you’re willing to give the Summit house brand a shot, you can get a 1/2-inch impact gun, with a big 6-Ah battery and a fast charger, for under $250 right now. The same basic setup from Milwaukee, a 1/2-inch impact, charger, and battery, is $400—even on sale (though it does come with The Home Depot’s bonus tool deal now).

That Milwaukee model is more powerful and objectively superior, but sometimes you don’t need commercial-grade powerhouse gear. And in those situations, a low-cost option with a warranty like this can be a good move. Discount tools like this can be particularly good buys on stuff that doesn’t get beat up as much or used more rarely (inflators, specialty long-neck ratchets) so keep that in mind while shopping.

Summit’s 20V tool line has been up and running since last year. You can get a little tour of some offerings here:

Check out the rest of the Summit Racing site for even more deals on tools and parts. And try the promo code “CYBER” at checkout to find even more discounts.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.