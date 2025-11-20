Get Free DeWalt Tools When You Buy Batteries at the Home Depot During This Early Black Friday Sale

You can pick from one of 14 free DeWalt power tools when you pick up a battery and charger kit from The Home Depot right now.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

DeWalt tool batteries
DeWalt, edited by the author

The Home Depot sells a nice little two-batteries-plus-charger set for DeWalt power tools for $199. I have this kit myself, but I wish I were buying it today because during this early Black Friday sale, it comes with a free DeWalt tool. And there are 14 pretty solid tool options to pick from!

This battery combo kit is perfect for running a huge range of tools. The smaller 2 aH battery is light and compact, while the bigger 5 aH unit lasts a long time. Both have charge indicator lights and hold up well to abuse. Mine have been running flawlessly for years, and I haven’t noticed any performance degradation.

When you click into The Home Depot’s site, just remember to hit the “Free Gift With Purchase” button right below the price to pick your prize. I’m sure you’ll find something you need on the long list of options.

$199: Buy 2 Batteries + Charger, Get A Free $200+ Tool

DeWalt battery and charger kit.
See It

Here are the free tool options. Nothing’s under $200 on its own, making this whole package for $199 a heck of a steal. I’d probably go for one of those grinders, myself.

Get One of These Free With the DeWalt Battery Set

Andrew's battery shelf.
Andrew P. Collins

