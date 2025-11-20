Get Free DeWalt Tools When You Buy Batteries at the Home Depot During This Early Black Friday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Home Depot sells a nice little two-batteries-plus-charger set for DeWalt power tools for $199. I have this kit myself, but I wish I were buying it today because during this early Black Friday sale, it comes with a free DeWalt tool. And there are 14 pretty solid tool options to pick from!

This battery combo kit is perfect for running a huge range of tools. The smaller 2 aH battery is light and compact, while the bigger 5 aH unit lasts a long time. Both have charge indicator lights and hold up well to abuse. Mine have been running flawlessly for years, and I haven’t noticed any performance degradation.

When you click into The Home Depot’s site, just remember to hit the “Free Gift With Purchase” button right below the price to pick your prize. I’m sure you’ll find something you need on the long list of options.

$199: Buy 2 Batteries + Charger, Get A Free $200+ Tool See It

Here are the free tool options. Nothing’s under $200 on its own, making this whole package for $199 a heck of a steal. I’d probably go for one of those grinders, myself.

Andrew P. Collins

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.

