How To Get Free DeWalt Batteries (Large, 5 AH) With DeWalt Tools at Lowe’s

Get a free $169 5 aH DeWalt tool battery during Lowe's DeWalt Days.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

0
Free DeWalt battery with tools
DeWalt, edited by the author

Lowe’s Home Improvement is doing a hot free-battery-with-tool deal to compete with Amazon Prime Days. Right now, when you get certain DeWalt 20V Max XR power tools, you also get a free 20V Max 5 aH battery—and those are the big ones worth almost 200 bucks! Check out the DeWalt Days sales today.

For car people, the standout scores are probably going to be this 1/2-drive impact wrench and this power ratchet. The impact driver is a pretty powerful one with up to 800 lb-ft of nut-breaking torque,

And while you’re at Lowe’s, you can also get great accessory deals like these: the DeWalt Impact Bit Set (12-piece) for $14.98 (save $5), and the DeWalt Tough Grip Bit Set (27-piece) for $14.98 (save $5). No reason to leave those behind if you’re making a Lowe’s cart.

How To Get a Free DeWalt Battery From Lowe’s

Step 1: Choose one of the eligible Max XR power tools.

Step 2: Click “Add to Cart.” The free battery will automatically be added to your cart.

Step 3: Check out as you normally would and enjoy your new tool.

The Drive’s Favorite Picks for This Deal

$279: 1/2 Drive DeWalt Impact Gun (Free $169 Battery Included)
$279: DeWalt Power Ratchet (Free $169 Battery Included)
More DeWalt BOGO Deals

Shop all DeWalt deals at Lowe's Home Improvement.

 
