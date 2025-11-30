Free Tool and Battery Deals: Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and Ridgid BOGOs at The Home Depot

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Home Depot is discounting a nice range of power tools and throwing in some pretty cool freebies during this whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping bonanza. You can get good deals on Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and Ridgid stuff and get basically a bonus item. Put a nice little setup together to tackle a new project or gift to somebody.
I’ve had pretty good luck with all these brands, myself. DeWalt was my uncle’s go-to when I was a kid, so that’s what I’ve mostly been buying for basic home stuff (light impacts, drills), and I’m happy with the price-to-performance ratio. Helps that I like yellow. Milwaukee does feel a little more heavy-duty; that brand is typically king of the box-store options. I have an impact from them that’s great, and a spotlamp, of all things, that runs on an M18 battery, and it absolutely rocks. Ultra bright and easy on the eyes (there’s a similar one on the freebie list below).
Ryobi stuff usually isn’t quite as high-performing or robust-feeling, but it is priced accordingly. I’ve got a couple of Ryobi items, and I’ve been really impressed with how much of a beating they’ve taken without sputtering. I have a hand-held LED searchlight (sadly not on sale) that I use when playing with (or recovering) a dog at night. That light’s been left out running in the rain and snow; it has never malfunctioned.”A buddy of mine had a Ryobi inflator at an autocross once, and I ran it over in the paddock (sigh), but I never had to make good on my offer to replace it—it worked fine afterwards.
Ridgid tools I haven’t used in a long time, but I remember handling one of its drills and being impressed. Reviews are pretty solid.
Whichever brand you want to look into, make sure to click the “Free Gift With Purchase” button before scrolling down to “add to cart.”
Ryobi
Each of these comes with free options (pick from a very long list):
- $99: ONE+ 2-Battery + Charger pack
- $149: ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries + Charger
- $139: ONE+ “High Performance Starter Kit” with 2 Batteries + Charger
Milwaukee
Each of these comes with free options (pick from an impressively long list):
- $299 (half-off): M18 High Output Starter Kit + 2 Batteries + Charger
- $399: M18 Hammer Drill + Impact Driver Combo Kit with 2 Batteries + Charger + Case
DeWalt
Each of these comes with free options (pick from a good-sized list):
- $199: 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Battery Kit with 2 Batteries + Charger
- $299 (20% off): ATOMIC 20V MAX 2-Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag
- $369 (8% off): 20V MAX 2-Tool Combo Kit with 2 Upsized Batteries, Charger, Bag
- $449 (10% off): 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries and Charger
Ridgid
Each of these comes with free options (pick from a short list):
- $149 (save 52%): 18V MAX Output Starter Kit + 2 Batteries + Charger
- $229 (save 8%): 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, (2) Batteries, Charger, + Bag
Best Free Tool Options
If you’re somewhat brand-agnostic and just want to see what the best freebies are, here’s my rundown of the most useful tools in the “free gift” part of this deal equation. There are a bunch of good ones! Naturally, this list is a little biased towards stuff in a garage or automotive context.
But if you like any of these, you can also click these links and add the corresponding tool or battery pack to complete the kit. I’m not saying you should amass tools you don’t need, but then again, you can always find work for ’em. Project time!
- Free Option: ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw
- Free Option: ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum
- Free Option: ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Workshop Blower
- Free Option: Milwaukee M18 FUEL GEN-2 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw
- Free Option: Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver
- Free Option: Milwaukee M18 FUEL 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder (Paddle Switch)
- Free Option: Milwaukee M18 High Output Battery Pack (6.0Ah)
- Free Option: Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3/8 in. Compact Impact Wrench
- Free Option: Milwaukee M18 ROVER Dual Power Flood Light (4500 Lumens)
- Free Option: Milwaukee M18 Cordless Portable Inflator
- Free Option: DeWalt 20V MAX XR 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder (Paddle Switch)
- Free Option: DeWalt FLEXVOLT 20V/60V 6.0Ah Battery
- Free Option: DeWalt ATOMIC 20V MAX 1/2 in. Brushless Impact Wrench
- Free Option: DeWalt 20V MAX Brushless Reciprocating Saw
- Free Option: DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Impact Driver
- Free Option: DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 20V/60V LED Work Light
- Free Option: DeWalt 20V MAX XR Brushless Drywall Screw Gun
- Free Option: Ridgid 18V 6-Port Sequential Charger
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Stuff might also run out of stock with a supplier by the time you read this. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.