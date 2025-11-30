Free Tool and Battery Deals: Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and Ridgid BOGOs at The Home Depot

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Home Depot is discounting a nice range of power tools and throwing in some pretty cool freebies during this whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping bonanza. You can get good deals on Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, and Ridgid stuff and get basically a bonus item. Put a nice little setup together to tackle a new project or gift to somebody.

I’ve had pretty good luck with all these brands, myself. DeWalt was my uncle’s go-to when I was a kid, so that’s what I’ve mostly been buying for basic home stuff (light impacts, drills), and I’m happy with the price-to-performance ratio. Helps that I like yellow. Milwaukee does feel a little more heavy-duty; that brand is typically king of the box-store options. I have an impact from them that’s great, and a spotlamp, of all things, that runs on an M18 battery, and it absolutely rocks. Ultra bright and easy on the eyes (there’s a similar one on the freebie list below).

Ryobi stuff usually isn’t quite as high-performing or robust-feeling, but it is priced accordingly. I’ve got a couple of Ryobi items, and I’ve been really impressed with how much of a beating they’ve taken without sputtering. I have a hand-held LED searchlight (sadly not on sale) that I use when playing with (or recovering) a dog at night. That light’s been left out running in the rain and snow; it has never malfunctioned.”A buddy of mine had a Ryobi inflator at an autocross once, and I ran it over in the paddock (sigh), but I never had to make good on my offer to replace it—it worked fine afterwards.

Ridgid tools I haven’t used in a long time, but I remember handling one of its drills and being impressed. Reviews are pretty solid.

Whichever brand you want to look into, make sure to click the “Free Gift With Purchase” button before scrolling down to “add to cart.”

Each of these comes with free options (pick from a very long list):

Each of these comes with free options (pick from an impressively long list):

Each of these comes with free options (pick from a good-sized list):

Each of these comes with free options (pick from a short list):

Best Free Tool Options

If you’re somewhat brand-agnostic and just want to see what the best freebies are, here’s my rundown of the most useful tools in the “free gift” part of this deal equation. There are a bunch of good ones! Naturally, this list is a little biased towards stuff in a garage or automotive context.

But if you like any of these, you can also click these links and add the corresponding tool or battery pack to complete the kit. I’m not saying you should amass tools you don’t need, but then again, you can always find work for ’em. Project time!

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Stuff might also run out of stock with a supplier by the time you read this. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.