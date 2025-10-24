The Milwaukee Impact Wrench and Battery Kit You Want Is Half Price at The Home Depot

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Milwaukee half-inch mid-torque impact wrench is my go-to recommendation for DIY car work. It’s compact enough to fit in an engine bay or around suspension parts but powerful enough to break super-stubborn bolts loose. The Home Depot is selling it for just $299 with two batteries and a charger—52% off the $619 normal price. On top of that, THD is sweetening the pot even more with an extra discount on a matching impact socket set (deep or standard) or a protective rubber boot for the tool itself.

$299: Milwaukee 1/2-Drive Impact Gun Kit | 52% Off (Save $320!) See It

Milwaukee’s hardware is all high-quality and this half-inch impact gun is legit. Great build quality, big power, and good battery life. Getting two batteries and a charger ensures that you’ll always be in business, and getting the whole kit lets you jump right into the Milwaukee battery ecosystem.

What’s in the Box I have this impact setup myself and love it. Note—the batteries in these pictures are the 5.0 aH units. Today’s deal actually comes with two even more powerful 6.0 aH instead.

The only downside about this package is that it does not come with the carrying case you see in these photos, you’ll have to buy that separately. You can get the case as part of a kit, but it’s not on sale, so right now it makes much more sense to buy the tool+ two-battery + charger deal for $299 then spend another $44 for the case, rather than the whole kit with a case which is currently $500.

$44: Milwaukee Impact Wrench Case See It

Or, just get the tool and use a bag or case you already have.

Anyway, the Home Depot’s full name for this tool is “Milwaukee M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with (2) 6.0Ah Batteries and Charger.” Once you click the link to check it out, make sure you scroll down to the “buy one, get one 5% off” subheading to take advantage of the extra sale pricing on one of three accessories you’re definitely going to want.

I would steer you toward the 27-piece Shockwave impact socket set if you don’t have impact sockets already—running standard chrome sockets with an impact gun can wreck them in short order. But if you’ve already got some, the 14-piece deep metric impact socket set would be great for working on Asian or European cars. But if you already have the sockets you need, or you’d rather try them from another brand, get the rubber impact gun boot to protect your fancy new tool.