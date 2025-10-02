Milwaukee Power Tools Come With Two(!) Free Batteries at The Home Depot Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Home Depot is doing a sweet little battery deal with some Milwaukee products right now. A handful of highly useful big red power tools are coming with two free batteries for a limited time. Some come with just one, but it’s definitely a deal worth checking out, whether you’re considering giving Milwaukee a try or are already embedded in the brand’s ecosystem.

Word to the wise: You may be prompted to add the batteries to your cart, don’t forget that step to get your free power!

$229: Stubby Impact Wrench + Two 3.0 Ah Batteries (Save $129) See It

$229: Brushless Angle Grinder + 5 Ah XC Battery (Save $169) See It

$149: M12 3/8th Ratchet + Two 1.5 Ah Batteries (Save $99) See It

$249: M12 3/8th Extended Reach High Speed Ratchet + Two 3.0 Ah Batteries (Save $129) See It

If you’re looking for something else to complete your collection, check out The Home Depot’s buy-tool-get-free-battery page for more sales that are currently live.