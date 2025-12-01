The Best Cyber Monday Deals for Automotive Products and Car-Related Stuff (Live Updates)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’ve got a whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday page covering all our picks among tools, toys, and tech for your car and garage. But since this is kind of the last sales-sprint of the season, I’ll round up all the absolute best deals and steals here and update the post over the course of the day.
Cyber Monday Super Deals That Car People Will Like
- 22% off: SEIKO Prospex Speedtimer
Super nice-looking chronograph watch, normally almost $700, on sale for about $540
You can also get a yellow-faced model I love for 17% off.
- 45% off: DeWalt 20V 1/2 Inch Drill + Battery + Charger
Awesome around-the-house drill for under $100
- 30% off: Wolfbox Surround-view car camera system and smart mirrors
Bring an older car into the future with dash cams, digital mirrors, and view cameras
- 30% off: OBDeleven car diagnostic + customization phone kit software plans
Interact with your VW, Audi, BMW, Ford, Toyota, to alter computer functions, displays, and more.
- 49% off: Ottocast Apple CarPlay + Android Auto adapter
Put CarPlay or Android Auto in an older car, and enhance its functionality with custom inputs
- 20% off: Almost all 20V power tools from Summit Racing
This post is live with more deals being added all day. Refresh often!
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.