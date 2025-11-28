The Absolute Best Black Friday Deals for Car Stuff (Live Updates)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Pretty much all of November has become a retail-marketing blitz, but the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, remains one of the best times to buy stuff. I’ll post all the sales that catch my eye on our Black Friday deals page, but I’ll keep this page updated with the top-tier bargains for all things automotive and car-adjacent. That includes tools, accessories, watches, video games … basically anything I’m into and I think my fellow car nerds might also like.

I’ll be updating this post all day, so refresh early and often!

More to come, this post is still live .

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.