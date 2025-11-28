The Absolute Best Black Friday Deals for Car Stuff (Live Updates)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Pretty much all of November has become a retail-marketing blitz, but the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, remains one of the best times to buy stuff. I’ll post all the sales that catch my eye on our Black Friday deals page, but I’ll keep this page updated with the top-tier bargains for all things automotive and car-adjacent. That includes tools, accessories, watches, video games … basically anything I’m into and I think my fellow car nerds might also like.
I’ll be updating this post all day, so refresh early and often!
The Best Black Friday Deals For Car People
- 30% off a surround-view camera system from Wolfbox (Wolfbox)
- Up to 40% off OBDeleven car diagnostic + customization phone kit (OBDeleven)
- 49% off Ottocast Apple CarPlay + Android Auto adapter (Ottocast)
- More than 50% off NOCO car battery jump starters (Amazon)
- 32% off Citizen chronograph watches (Amazon)
- 48% off Gerber Prybrid utility knives (Amazon)
- About 20% off Koni STR.T performance shocks for various cars (Summit Racing)
- $100 off PS5 console (Amazon)
- 57% off Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 (Walmart)
- 50% off a 280-Piece Husky Mechanic’s Tool Kit (The Home Depot)
- 50% off Coast Founder’s Series Titanium EDC Knife (Coast)
- Free tool or battery with DeWalt equipment (The Home Depot)
- Free tool or battery with Milwaukee equipment (The Home Depot)
- 34% off Craftsman two-battery + charger kit (Amazon)
- $50 off Dyson Car + Boat Vac (Amazon)
- 20% off Battery Tender Junior vehicle battery maintainer (Amazon)
- $60 off this cool F1 bomber jacket for kids (Abercrombie & Fitch)
- 60% off a retro ’90s Ford Bronco t-shirt (PacSun)
More to come, this post is still live.
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.