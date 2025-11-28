Get up to 59% off Cool-Looking Chronograph Watches With These Black Friday Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Watches and cars go together like peanut butter and jelly. I’ve been trying to resist getting into watches because I don’t need another expensive hobby, but I did find a selection of incredible Black Friday deals on some cool-looking chronographs. I even found one for just under 80 bucks!
Here are some picks of mine—keep scrolling down for context on what you’re looking at.
Up To 50% Off: Citizen Brycen (Various Colors)See It
Under $200: Fossil MachineSee It
32% Off: Timex WaterburySee It
15% Off: Bulova Lunar PilotSee It
59% Off (Under $80!): Fossil CoachmanSee It
We’ve got a few tiers of brands represented here, the least expensive being the least prestigious. Fossil isn’t going to impress any watch snobs, but it’s got some really neat-looking designs, and the value-for-money at these sales prices is solid. I had a Fossil I wore daily for years until I lost it in a move. I really love knurling and color on this Machine Chronograph—totally looks like an automotive gauge cluster without being too corny. The Coachman has a unique, kind of off-roady style to it that I also like, and it’s priced like a Walmart toy.
Citizen is considerably higher-tier and has a lovely Brycen EcoDrive chronograph on sale. There’s an older black-face version on sale, too.
If you’re willing to spend a little more and step up further, the Bulova Lunar Pilot is under $400 with Black Friday discount pricing.
Finally, one of my favorite sub-$1,000 chronographs ever, the Seiko SSC947 Prospex Speedtimer, is not on sale yet, but I’ve heard a rumor that it will be discounted at some point during this shopping holiday, so take a peek. Frankly, even if it doesn’t drop in price, it’s a great-looking watch!
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.