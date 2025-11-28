Get up to 59% off Cool-Looking Chronograph Watches With These Black Friday Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Watches and cars go together like peanut butter and jelly. I’ve been trying to resist getting into watches because I don’t need another expensive hobby, but I did find a selection of incredible Black Friday deals on some cool-looking chronographs. I even found one for just under 80 bucks!

Here are some picks of mine—keep scrolling down for context on what you’re looking at.

Up To 50% Off: Citizen Brycen (Various Colors) See It

Under $200: Fossil Machine See It

15% Off: Bulova Lunar Pilot See It

59% Off (Under $80!): Fossil Coachman See It

We’ve got a few tiers of brands represented here, the least expensive being the least prestigious. Fossil isn’t going to impress any watch snobs, but it’s got some really neat-looking designs, and the value-for-money at these sales prices is solid. I had a Fossil I wore daily for years until I lost it in a move. I really love knurling and color on this Machine Chronograph—totally looks like an automotive gauge cluster without being too corny. The Coachman has a unique, kind of off-roady style to it that I also like, and it’s priced like a Walmart toy.

Citizen is considerably higher-tier and has a lovely Brycen EcoDrive chronograph on sale. There’s an older black-face version on sale, too.

If you’re willing to spend a little more and step up further, the Bulova Lunar Pilot is under $400 with Black Friday discount pricing.

Finally, one of my favorite sub-$1,000 chronographs ever, the Seiko SSC947 Prospex Speedtimer, is not on sale yet, but I’ve heard a rumor that it will be discounted at some point during this shopping holiday, so take a peek. Frankly, even if it doesn’t drop in price, it’s a great-looking watch!

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.