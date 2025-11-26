Get a $160 OBD2 Scanner for $23 This Black Friday, Plus More Deals on Other Scan Tools

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you have a car from 1996 or newer, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping season is a great time to grab an OBD2 scanner to read check-engine lights when one pops up. Right now, Walmart is running incredible pricing on entry-level scanners (like, down to $10) and offering huge savings on higher-end units (save almost $300 on a nice Foxwell bi-directional). Here are some of our picks in this department.
If you have a VW, BMW, or Toyota from 2008 or later, this OBDeleven unit we tested is particularly powerful in that it can scan codes as well as apply some car computer customization from your phone.
- Save $30: OBDeleven scanner for $94.74
BlueDriver, another phone-to-Bluetooth OBD scanner, is also on sale at one of the better prices I’ve seen in some time.
Save $30: BlueDriver Pro
If you prefer larger standalone units, here are some high-function all-in-one scanners on sale:
- Save $70: Innova 5610 Bidirectional for $279.99
- Save $183: Ancel FX8000 two-handed scanner for $176.89
- Save $24: TOPDON ArtiDiag600S for $209.99
Foxwell is often recommended to me for BMWs in particular. These deals are super hot if your car is compatible.
- Save $139: Foxwell GT20 Universal for $130.99
- Save $216: Foxwell GT30 Bidirectional Scanner for $182.99
- Save $282: Foxwell GT60 Bidirectional Wireless Scanner for $236.99
Finally, if you really just want the absolute cheapest OBD2 scanner you can find, here are a handful with super-low sale prices:
- $10.79: OBDII/EOBD Scanner (save $2.20)
- $22.79: KT1 OBD2 scanner (save $137.20—this might be the best deal of them all)
- $39.99: GooLoo Bluetooth OBD (save $90)
- $17.99: Cicpap OBD Scanner + Voltage Tester (save $32)
- $24.99: Nexpow Scanner (save $55)
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.