Get a $160 OBD2 Scanner for $23 This Black Friday, Plus More Deals on Other Scan Tools

If you have a car from 1996 or newer, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping season is a great time to grab an OBD2 scanner to read check-engine lights when one pops up. Right now, Walmart is running incredible pricing on entry-level scanners (like, down to $10) and offering huge savings on higher-end units (save almost $300 on a nice Foxwell bi-directional). Here are some of our picks in this department.

This $160 OBD Scanner Is $23 for Black Friday See It

If you have a VW, BMW, or Toyota from 2008 or later, this OBDeleven unit we tested is particularly powerful in that it can scan codes as well as apply some car computer customization from your phone.

BlueDriver, another phone-to-Bluetooth OBD scanner, is also on sale at one of the better prices I’ve seen in some time.

Save $30: BlueDriver Pro

If you prefer larger standalone units, here are some high-function all-in-one scanners on sale:

Foxwell is often recommended to me for BMWs in particular. These deals are super hot if your car is compatible.

Finally, if you really just want the absolute cheapest OBD2 scanner you can find, here are a handful with super-low sale prices:

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.