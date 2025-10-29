Dodge’s SEMA Charger Is a Sixpack Accessory Smorgasbord

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

While all may still be quiet on the V8 front, Mopar is still making plenty of noise at SEMA this year with the new Charger Sixpack. Finished in Stryker Purple and simply dubbed the “Moparized Dodge Sixpack Charger concept,” this build shows off what customers can do to extract more power, performance—and yes, more sound—from their new inline-six-powered sedans.

There’s a lot going on here, and only some of it is performance-enhancing. Mopar fans will recognize the Brass Monkey wheel finish, which plays off the Katzkin leather interior upholstery job. The hood is actually carbon fiber, not a decal, and the same is true of the front splitter and rear decklid spoiler. According to Dodge’s announcement, the fender vents are functional and contribute to the Charger’s aerodynamic performance (by releasing captured air pressure from the wheel wells).

Inside, you’ll find several other aesthetic upgrades in addition to the aforementioned seating dress-up. Mopar pedal covers and all-weather mats (floor, cargo area) complete the look.

Performance-wise, there are three noteworthy Mopar upgrades. The cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust are both baked in, as is a one-inch suspension lowering kit. Mopar didn’t suggest how much power the free-flowing intake might (or might not) add, but we expect the improved breathing will give the already-potent, 550-horsepower Sixpack a nice little shot of additional performance.

This may seem fairly low-key for Mopar’s new performance engine, but remember, we’ve already seen what this motor can do in the hands of the company’s following of mad geniuses. And we have the feeling Mopar will have more in store for fans in the coming months and years. As CEO Matt McAleer told us a couple months ago, Dodge is just getting started.

