Get up to 50% off a Great EDC Knife From Coast This Black Friday

Portland, Oregon-based outfitter Coast makes a nice range of knives, multitools, and flashlights in a sweet spot offering good performance at a good price. And when they go on sale like they are today, they’re an absolute steal.

I carry a Coast Founder’s Series Select Titanium with a three-inch blade pretty often. I love how easily it fits in a pocket alongside keys or a phone. And its satisfying opening action hasn’t faltered in many months of ownership. Check that one out here, or head to Coast’s site to see the whole range of products on sale.

50% Off: Coast Founder's Select Titanium See It

Shop more Coast deals directly on its site. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.