Get 40% off This Cool Formula 1 Jacket for Your Kid, Plus More Child-Size Car Clothes Deals for Black Friday

If you want to be the coolest uncle, auntie, or mom, or dad, or whatever, and start not-so-sublting influencing a child you know to like cars, I’ve got the plug for you. Abercrombie Kids has a bunch of licensed F1 and other automotive-themed duds for kids, and it’s all deeply discounted for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday.
40% Off: Kid-Size F1 Bomber JacketSee It
Abercrombie’s website is organized kind of weirdly, but once you hit the link to this McLaren Graphic t-shirt, marked down from
$27.95 to $16.77, you’ll also see a bunch more options that are also discounted. Here’s what the prices look like: $27.95$16.77: Ram trucks kid-size t-shirt $24.95$14.97: Big Foot Monster Truck kid-size t-shirt $24.95$14.97: Cadillac bling-wheel kid-size t-shirt $27.95$16.77: Dodge Charger kid-size t-shirt $27.95$16.77: Honda Racing kid-size t-shirt $27.95$16.77: Black McLaren kid-size t-shirt $27.95$16.77: Red Bull F1 kid-size t-shirt $27.95$16.77: Ford GT kid-size t-shirt
This kids’ orange McLaren popover hoodie (
$59.95 $38.99) is also pretty awesome, as is this Nissan Skyline GT-R kid-size hoodie ( $59.95 $35.97).
That Nissan one is also available in three other styles (you’ll see these options when you click):
$59.95$35.97: Ducati (blue) $59.95$35.97: Red Bull/Oracle (grey) $64.95$38.97: Ford (hunting camo)
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.