Get 40% off This Cool Formula 1 Jacket for Your Kid, Plus More Child-Size Car Clothes Deals for Black Friday

Here are a bunch of cool kid-sized shirts and hoodies with F1 and automotive brands on them, on deep discounts for Black Friday!

By Andrew P. Collins

F1 jacket from abercrombie klids
Abercrombie Kids, edited by the author

If you want to be the coolest uncle, auntie, or mom, or dad, or whatever, and start not-so-sublting influencing a child you know to like cars, I’ve got the plug for you. Abercrombie Kids has a bunch of licensed F1 and other automotive-themed duds for kids, and it’s all deeply discounted for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday.

40% Off: Kid-Size F1 Bomber Jacket
See It

Abercrombie’s website is organized kind of weirdly, but once you hit the link to this McLaren Graphic t-shirt, marked down from $27.95 to $16.77, you’ll also see a bunch more options that are also discounted. Here’s what the prices look like:

  • $27.95 $16.77: Ram trucks kid-size t-shirt
  • $24.95 $14.97: Big Foot Monster Truck kid-size t-shirt
  • $24.95 $14.97: Cadillac bling-wheel kid-size t-shirt
  • $27.95 $16.77: Dodge Charger kid-size t-shirt
  • $27.95 $16.77: Honda Racing kid-size t-shirt
  • $27.95 $16.77: Black McLaren kid-size t-shirt
  • $27.95 $16.77: Red Bull F1 kid-size t-shirt
  • $27.95 $16.77: Ford GT kid-size t-shirt

This kids’ orange McLaren popover hoodie ($59.95 $38.99) is also pretty awesome, as is this Nissan Skyline GT-R kid-size hoodie ($59.95 $35.97).

That Nissan one is also available in three other styles (you’ll see these options when you click):

  • $59.95 $35.97: Ducati (blue)
  • $59.95$35.97: Red Bull/Oracle (grey)
  • $64.95 $38.97: Ford (hunting camo)

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.