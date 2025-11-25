Get 36% off a Cool Craftsman Tire Inflator With This Black Friday Deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This Craftsman portable air compressor looks great for quick tire inflations in the garage or as a keep-in-trunk unit for roadside flat-tire rescues. It can be run off its own lithium-ion battery, a standard house wall plug, or the 12-volt cig lighter plug in your car. It normally lists for $99.00 but is discounted 36% to $63.20 for Black Friday already.

This compressor can flow air at 5 cfm, which is reasonably quick for tire inflation. It’s got a digital pressure gauge and high and low output settings. The model is CMCE520B and it comes with a three-year warranty. However, the one on sale here does not come with a battery! You can still use it in your garage with the house plug or in your car with the 12-volt plug, but if you want to run it without a cord, you need to pick up a battery. We found some deals on those, too.

36% off: Craftsman V20 Inflator ($63.20, normally $99.00) See It

The single 4.0 aH battery with charger combo deal here is probably the move if you don’t have any other Craftsman stuff yet, but if you’ve already got a charger, go for the 6.0 aH for longer runtime between recharges.

52% off: V20 4.0 aH Lithium Ion (Single Battery + Charger) → $72.00

53% off: V20 4.0 aH Lithium Ion (Single Battery) → $55.95

34% off: V20 4.0 aH Lithium Ion (Two Batteries) → $99.00

23% off: V20 4.0 aH Lithium Ion (Two Batteries + Charger) → $114.97

26% off: V20 6.0 aH Lithium Ion (Single Battery) → $85.25

I also noticed that you can get a Craftsman V20 drill with a battery and a charger for just $69 (even cheaper than the battery + charger deal above), but that only comes with a 1.5 aH battery, which would be pretty small for an air compressor. Still, if you need a drill and you’re buying into the Craftsman tool battery ecosystem, maybe that’s a good grab!

Check out more Craftsman sales on Amazon if you’re still shopping. Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.