This Colossal 308-Piece Craftsman Tool Kit Is Briefly Under $200 Thanks to Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Craftsman brand hasn’t been exclusively American-made for a long time, but it still makes some damn good equipment. I’m proud to run a few modern Craftsman socket sets that have helped me out of many projects. This week, for Amazon’s October Prime Days, a spectacularly comprehensive 308-piece tool kit that normally costs $319 is on sale for just $199. I found a few more Craftsman picks to check out while you’re here, too.
That big kit is a little too comprehensive to fit in a single case, but it does come with plastic trays you could use to keep this stuff organized in drawers. Take a look.
$199: Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set (38% off!)See It
More Craftsman Deals for Amazon October Prime Days
$159: Craftsman V20 1/2 inch Impact Wrench + 4Ah Battery + Charger (27% off!)
$33.10: Craftsman 1.5A Car Battery Charger + Maintainer (Small) (17% off!)
$48.43: Craftsman 12A Car Battery Charger + Maintainer (Medium) (15% off!)
$135.99: Craftsman Wheeled 6A Car Battery Charger + 175A Engine Starter (Large) (32% off!)
$56.25: Craftsman Battery-Powered Inflator/Vacuum/Blower (26% off!)
$39.99: Aftermarket 6 aH Battery 2-Pack for Craftsman Tools (29% off!)
Check out more deals at the Craftsman Amazon store.
These prices were accurate at the time of publication, but might change by the time you’re reading this.
So many deals
So little time. The Drive team will save you money on all kinds of gear for your car and garage.