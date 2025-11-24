25% off the Off-Road Expedition Tool You Didn’t Know You Wanted: Husqvarna Electric Chainsaw Black Friday Deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Before you read any further, understand, please don’t go hacking down trees for fun any time you’re out farting around in your 4×4. Trees should be respected for the sake of the planet and your own safety. However, there are expedition situations where you might find a downed tree blocking an established trail or otherwise hindering progress. When that happens, you might need to reduce the size of some logs just to move them. And a chainsaw really comes in handy for that. This electric one that’s on sale for Black Friday could be a good truck accessory for deep woods operations.

Husqvarna makes some very cool adventure motorcycles, but the brand also produces another type of small-engined adventure companions: chainsaws. It’s been doing two-stroke chainsaws forever, but has recently jumped into the electric market as well. I’ve been using electric tools a lot on my little ranch lately, and I’m starting to get into them.

I still have somewhat mixed feelings about electric tools in general—you probably do too. The inability to instantly refuel is annoying, but the greatly reduced noise and completely eliminated smell make electric equipment appealing in my opinion. Those two factors are especially important when it comes to an expedition saw you’d keep in your truck. With a gas saw in your truck cab, you’re probably going to smell fuel vapor, which is unpleasant and can’t be healthy to waft. Plus, if you have to run the saw near animals or a campsite, an electric one won’t scare the heck out of everybody in earshot.

This electric saw is also a few pounds lighter than a same-size gas-burning model.

25% Off: Husqvarna Power Axe 225i Chainsaw + Batterty/Charger (Under $300) See It

Husqvarna is also discounting its larger electric saw, the 435i with a 16-inch blade and 7.5 aH battery, by 24% (it’s down to $458.93), but that seems a little big for camp use.

And if you’re into the idea of an orange chainsaw but would rather go gas-powered, the Husqvarna 120 Mark III is the 14-inch 38cc-engine model. It’s not on sale, though.

Husqvarna (“Husky”) is a well-established brand for power equipment (and dirt bikes) that has been making chain saws since 1959, but electric models have only been introduced within the last few years. I’d be inclined to trust it—the brand has a lot of reputation at risk if it were to push a mediocre product to market. As for the 225i here, Amazon reviews seem generally pretty positive. I personally love my DeWalt electric string trimmer and Cub Cadet electric zero-turn mower, so I’m convinced that electric outdoor tools can definitely be good.

A few more Husky tools are on sale for Black Friday. Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.