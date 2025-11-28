Get 40% off OBDeleven Customization Tools for BMW, VW, Toyota, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

OBDeleven is a cool piece of kit that lets you pair your phone with a late-model BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota, and a few other cars to run deep diagnostics and apply computer customizations. Change things like light settings and displays right from your phone. This Black Friday, hardware and software bundles are cheaper than ever. Perfect excuse to give OBDeleven a try or give one as a gift!

Check your car’s compatibility before ordering. OBDeleven isn’t the right tool to get as your standby OBD2 scanner—it’s optimized for 2008-and-newer BMWs, Toyotas, and brands under the Volkswagen Group’s umbrella. Double-check supported vehicles on OBDeleven’s site before you pull the trigger.

Officially licensed OBDeleven compatibility for advanced diagnostics:

Volkswagen

Audi

BMW

MINI

Toyota

Škoda

SEAT | CUPRA

Lamborghini

Bentley

Lexus

Rolls-Royce

Ford

I was able to pair it with my 2017 BMW 330 sport wagon to alter menu displays, light behaviors, and more. It’s pretty neat! Here’s a full rundown of how the device works:

