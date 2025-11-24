Discounted Makita Tools: Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Our friends over at Bob Vila have clocked some nice early Black Friday pricing on Amazon, including a big range of Makita tools. We found some major markdowns across Makita’s LXT lineup including bit sets, Makita’s bestselling jigsaws, blades, and high-capacity batteries. The standout deal is the Makita ImpactX 40-Piece Driver Bit Set, now down to $13.99. Check out other price cuts on other Makita tools and accessories, too.

Makita ImpactX 40-Piece Driver Bit Set Now $13.99 (was 21.82) Buy Now

More Early Black Friday Makita Deals We’re Shopping

Here you’ll find additional Makita tools, blades, and battery kits marked down for project prep and winter workshop upgrades.

Makita Batteries & Charging Kits

These reliable LXT and CXT battery options are discounted for winter projects.

Here you’ll find core tool deals for drilling, cutting, and fastening.

Makita Bit Sets, Blades & Cutting Accessories

Cutting, grinding, and driving accessories make on-the-job work and common shop tasks easier and quicker.

Makita Shop, Track, Mechanics Accessories

Here you’ll find guides, clamps, sockets, and general workshop accessories.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.