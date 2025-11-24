Discounted Makita Tools: Amazon’s Best Early Black Friday Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Our friends over at Bob Vila have clocked some nice early Black Friday pricing on Amazon, including a big range of Makita tools. We found some major markdowns across Makita’s LXT lineup including bit sets, Makita’s bestselling jigsaws, blades, and high-capacity batteries. The standout deal is the Makita ImpactX 40-Piece Driver Bit Set, now down to $13.99. Check out other price cuts on other Makita tools and accessories, too.
Makita ImpactX 40-Piece Driver Bit Set
Now $13.99 (was 21.82)Buy Now
More Early Black Friday Makita Deals We’re Shopping
Here you’ll find additional Makita tools, blades, and battery kits marked down for project prep and winter workshop upgrades.
Makita Batteries & Charging Kits
These reliable LXT and CXT battery options are discounted for winter projects.
- Makita BL1850 18V 5.0Ah LXT Battery for $85 (was $99)
- Makita BL1850B-2 18V LXT 5.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $161.79 (was $177.24)
- Makita BL1041B 12V max CXT 4.0Ah Battery for $74.18 (was $82.24)
- Makita BL1850BDC1 18V LXT 5.0Ah Battery & Charger Kit for $131.25 (was $145.52)
Makita Tools (Bare Tools & Combo Kits)
Here you’ll find core tool deals for drilling, cutting, and fastening.
- Makita XT269M 18V LXT Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (4.0Ah) for $229.99 (was $289)
- Makita DSD180Z 18V LXT Drywall Cutter (Tool Only) for $278.00 (was $329.99)
- Makita XVJ04Z 18V LXT Brushless Jig Saw (Tool Only) for $166.09 (was $199)
Makita Bit Sets, Blades & Cutting Accessories
Cutting, grinding, and driving accessories make on-the-job work and common shop tasks easier and quicker.
- Makita A-98332 ImpactX 40-Piece Driver Bit Set for $13.99 (was $21.82)
- Makita D-37150 104-Piece Metric Bit & Hand Tool Set for $116.99 (was $130)
- Makita 3-Piece SDS-Plus Chisel & Point Bit Set for $44.99 (was $49.99)
- Makita A-96899 ImpactX #3 Phillips 6″ Power Bit for $9.85 (was $10.99)
- Makita A-95021 3-3/8″ 20T Carbide Circular Saw Blade for $26.16 (was $35.80)
- Makita E-00446 X-LOCK 4-1/2″ Thin Cut-Off Wheel for $2.99 (was $3.98)
- Makita 741416-B-10 4-1/2″ Hubbed Grinding Wheel, 10-Pack for $30.84 (was $35.58)
Makita Shop, Track, Mechanics Accessories
Here you’ll find guides, clamps, sockets, and general workshop accessories.
- Makita 198885-7 Guide Rail Connector Set for $43.43 (was $58.69)
- Makita 194385-5 Clamper Set for $39.90 (was $45.40)
- Makita A-96241 7/16″ Deep Well Impact Socket for $6.37 (was $12.40)
- Makita E-08458 87-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $185.56 (was $215.59)
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.