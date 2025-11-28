Get up to 53% off Craftsman V20 Batteries and More Black Friday Craftsman Tool Deals Here

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Genuine Craftsman power tool batteries and some large mechanic tool kits are nicely discounted for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday weekend. Check out the best deals right here.
Look closely when you’re shopping for Craftsman batteries—I’ve noticed a lot of aftermarket brands selling units that are very similar-looking, but not genuine OEM, and they often pop up on Amazon searches. These are all the real deal.
34% Off: Craftsman 20V 4.0 aH Battery 2-Pack + ChargeSee It
More Craftsman Tool Deals
- 31% Off: Craftsman dual-port (two-battery) V20 Battery Charger
- 17% Off: Craftsman V20 2.0 aH Battery (Single)
- 46% Off: Craftsman V20 2.0 aH Battery 2-Pack
- 44% Off: Craftsman V20 2.0 aH Battery 2-Pack + Charger
- 40% Off: Craftsman V20 4.0 aH Battery 2-Pack
- 53% Off: Craftsman V20 4.0 aH Battery (Single)
- 26% Off: Craftsman V20 6.0 aH Battery (Single)
- 34% Off: Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Kit
- 7% Off: Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Kit
- 40% Off: Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Kit
