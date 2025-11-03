A Multi-Camera System for Your Older Vehicle Costs Less Than You Expect With This Sale From Wolfbox

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

All modern cars have backup cameras, and many even have front and side cams to aid in low-speed maneuvering. But you don’t need to buy a whole new vehicle to access that technology. Wolfbox’s aftermarket smart mirrors can be installed in almost any car and looped in with front and rear cameras, including a dash cam, to bring basically anything you’re driving up to a modern spec and add the peace of mind that comes with greatly enhanced visibility.

Rear-mounted backup cameras make city parking a lot easier. Front-mounted bumper cameras are hugely helpful for the over-hood visibility they provide off-road. And dash cams are always handy for protection against insurance fraud and other inconveniences that might happen to you out in traffic.

You don’t need to fall back on “he said, she said” when there’s video evidence of everything happening near your car. And you don’t have to worry about getting out your phone in time to record something when you’re running a Wolfbox smart mirror—the cameras have collision detection and voice control, plus, with clean and discreet packaging.

Wolfbox Is Running Multiple Deals This November

Up to $150 off sitewide (November 1 to 9)

Up to 30% off sitewide (November 10 to 30)

Use discount code “drive10” to knock an extra $10 off sale prices (through the end of the year)

Wolfbox has several different smart mirror setups, including the G900Pro and G900TriPro. The Pro model is a multi-functional commuter-car accessory, while the TriPro adds off-road functionality with the ability to display footage from a third camera (like an aftermarket bumper cam). You can buy either one with a basic wiring kit or with an “ultimate” accessory loadout that includes camera brackets and a longer warranty.

Take a look at some of Wolfbox’s products below and grab a deal this month.

$349.99: G900TriPro + Ultimate Hardware Kit (Save $150) See It

G900TriPro Specs provided by Wolfbox

Sony IMX678 sensor ensures crystal-clear imaging with every detail

captured

captured Upgraded rear camera delivers outstanding night vision for clear visibility in

the dark

the dark Triple camera system (4K front, 2.5K rear, front bumper camera) eliminates

blind spots

blind spots 5.8GHz Wi-Fi & app control allow seamless management of driving footage

anytime

anytime Smart collision detection and parking monitoring protect your vehicle 24/7

Built-in GPS precisely tracks routes and locations

Includes 256GB SD card

$299.99: G900 Pro + Ultimate Hardware Kit (Save $120) See It

G900Pro Specs provided by Wolfbox

8MP IMX678 sensor delivers ultra-clear footage, with excellent clarity both

day and night

day and night Enhanced night vision with 1/1.8” sensor and 2DNR/3DNR noise reduction

technology

technology 5.8G WiFi and app control make downloading and managing recordings fast

and easy

and easy Voice control allows hands-free operation while keeping focus on the road

Dual-view front and rear cameras, plus split-screen mode, for comprehensive coverage

Automatic collision detection and parking surveillance safeguard your vehicle

GPS tracks routes and speed accurately; reverse assist makes parking safer



More Wolfbox Products On Sale

Wolfbox sells a few versions of its high-powered mini air gun for cleaning and dusting. You can order it with different accessories and battery sets depending on your needs.

$94.99: MF200 High-Powered Compressed Air Duster (Save $10) See It

The MegaVolt jump starter also functions as a portable power bank, making it a safety-plus-convenience accessory that’s good to have on hand or give as a gift.

$133.50: MegaVolt 24 Power Bank + Jump Starter (Save $44.50) See It