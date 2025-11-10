Previously Imprisoned Diesel Tuner Receives Federal Pardon

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Wyoming diesel tuner who was imprisoned after being convicted on hundreds of counts of violating EPA emissions regulations received an unconditional pardon from President Trump last week. Troy Lake, the former (and perhaps future?) operator of Elite Diesel near Cheyenne, was originally sentenced to one year and one day in prison and fined $52,000 after being found guilty on more than 300 counts of disabling emissions devices in diesel pickups. He has been on house arrest since September.

In a statement posted to the American truck drivers group on Facebook (embedded below), Lake said he broke down crying upon hearing the news.

“I don’t guess men are supposed to do that,” Lake told the Cowboy State Daily. “But it’s great — it’s news that reminds you there are still good things in the world.”

Lake based his initial defense on the fact that his emissions workarounds were designed to improve truck reliability, rather than simply alter their on-road performance. Some of the modifications were even purchased by a school bus fleet, Lake claimed.

Lake is one of many diesel tuners were found guilty under the Clean Air Act, and Lake’s penalties are just a fraction of what some shop owners have received. We suspect there will be more stories like this down the line. Stay tuned.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.