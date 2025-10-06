The Silly Reason Porsche Can’t Add Wireless Charging to the Macan, Taycan EVs Yet

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Porsche‘s current electric cars, which aren’t exactly old, are going to miss out on the automaker’s futuristic wireless charging tech that’s debuting on the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric all due to physics.

High voltage engineering lead Dr. Maximilian Müller told The Drive the hardware for the wireless charging system will physically not fit on the Macan Electric and Taycan while poking around the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric in Leipzig, Germany.

The Cayenne Electric is larger than both the Taycan and Macan Electric. While occupants will be thrilled with having actual legroom and space to stretch out, it also means the entire vehicle structure is wider than Porsche’s current EVs. This comes despite the fact that the Cayenne Electric shares its PPE platform with the smaller Macan Electric.

The issue for the Macan Electric and Taycan is the width between the front suspension.

The inductive charging plate mounts underneath the front motor on the Cayenne electric. This places it squarely between the front two wheels and suspension system.

The larger dimensions of the Cayenne Electric also forced different geometry for the suspension than what’s found on the Macan Electric. Müller noted this leads to further packaging issues preventing a retrofit into the existing electric models. This goes beyond a simple it won’t bolt right in situation.

Müller said wireless charging is “something that’s in discussion” for Porsche’s other EVs in the future, but the engineer wouldn’t elaborate on future product.