2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Revealed With 1,092 HP, 7:07.55 ‘Ring Lap Time

Nobody in their right mind would ever call the 938-horsepower Porsche Taycan Turbo S a slow car, but Porsche doesn't care. The Taycan Turbo GT is the new top dog of the range, and with it comes new numbers to beat: 1,092 peak hp, 988 lb-ft of torque, and 0-60 mph in as little as 2.1 seconds.

This is the car that Porsche test driver Lars Kern recently lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in, notching a time of 7:07.55. That's roughly two seconds slower than the Rimac Nevera, the current record holder among electric hypercars, despite the fact that the Turbo GT will cost roughly a tenth of the price, at $231,995. A lot of money to be sure, but not a terrible value for those basing their purchasing decisions on Nürburgring lap times. What's more, the cost will be the same between the "regular" Turbo GT and the Turbo GT with Weissach package, which adds that fixed carbon-fiber rear wing and deletes the back seats, among other weight-saving and downforce-improving measures.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package development prototype. Porsche

But back to the power. The Turbo GT carries over the Turbo S' front-axle electric motor but upgrades the rear motor with a 900-amp pulse inverter to increase power up to 1,019 hp during launch control, or 1,092 hp when Attack Mode is active. The latter setting, inspired by Porsche's Formula E race cars, not only surges power but also touches every aspect of the Taycan's dynamics for a maximum of 10 seconds. The sedan's damping, stability control, and torque distribution, among other components of the chassis and ride, are all optimized during this time via either the push of a button on the steering wheel or a flip of the right-side paddle that would normally shift up in an internal-combustion-engine car.

All Taycan Turbo GTs get revised aero, with front and rear air blades affixed to new splitters and diffusers that help channel air precisely where the car requires it for maximum stability and downforce. But the Weissach package does one better with that track day-esque wing, which contributes 310 pounds of downforce all by itself.

Purple Sky Metallic will be exclusive to the Turbo GT for a year before reaching other models. Adam Ismail

The driver-side AC charging port is also absent on the Weissach version for weight-saving reasons, and the passenger-side port uses a manual door, instead of a power-operated one so that the adjacent vent isn't blocked for proper airflow. And then there's the back seat: Weissach buyers don't get that either, and also have to make do with a paltry four interior speakers. (Gee, what does that remind you of?) The total sum of these cuts: 157 pounds less weight than a Taycan Turbo S.

Now, it's important to note that the Purple Sky car in these photos is a development prototype. That means the 21-inch black wheels seen here aren't quite what series models will have, at least not by default. It's for that same reason that I can't share any pictures of the car's interior or lack of rear seats, sorry. But the upside to checking out a test car is that Porsche wasn't shy about sending media around its Atlanta Experience Center track for a quick ride-along. In other words, I can confirm that the Taycan Turbo GT does indeed haul ass. Mine, specifically.

At the wheel for my little demonstration was Le Mans veteran and Porsche racing royalty Jörg Bergmeister. Porsche's recently expanded Atlanta track features some recognizable corners inspired by real-life circuits, just scaled down a smidge. So, whatever reservations I had about the Turbo GT's athleticism pushing around roughly 4,900 pounds were quickly dismissed when I was rendered dizzy in Porsche's makeshift Karussell and pseudo-Corkscrew.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package development prototype. Porsche

I know it was just another day at the office for Jörg, but he really seemed to be enjoying himself. The track-focused Taycan stayed planted and poised through all of it on account of Porsche's Active Ride suspension and Pirelli Trofeo RS rubber; no roll, no drama. Just grip, grip, and more grip, beyond what my internal organs could fathom. "Did I promise too much?" Jörg asked a couple of times during our lap. If you ever find yourself in a car with him, the man keeps his promises—know this.

It's those kinds of moments that really get to the heart of the question Porsche is asking with these hardcore Taycan variants. The Weissach, specifically, is an experiment: Do ultra-high-end EV buyers want 911 GT2 RS-caliber performance from an electric vehicle (officially, the Turbo GT is half a second faster 'round Laguna Seca), or are they just happy with grand-touring spaceships? Will they be receptive to the idea? Will they believe it's even possible? I won't pretend to know the answers to those questions, but I will say this: one ride will probably change their mind.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Specs Base Price $231,995 Powertrain Dual-motor all-wheel drive Horsepower 1,092 in Attack Mode Torque 988 lb-ft Curb Weight ~4,900 pounds Seating Capacity 4 (2 with Weissach Package) 0-60 mph 2.2 seconds (2.1 seconds with Weissach Package) 0-124 mph 6.6 seconds (6.4 seconds with Weissach Package) Top Speed 190 mph with Weissach Package

Production-spec 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT in Shade Green, alongside Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. Porsche