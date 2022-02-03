The Porsche Taycan Just Outsold Every Gas-Only Car Combined in Norway

Electric cars may still be a relative novelty here in America but they're very much the norm in Norway, with EVs accounting for two-thirds of all new cars sold in 2021. The EV-to-non-EV ratio in Norway is growing, and the country has crossed a wild milestone when it comes to just how dominant the electric car is getting over there. According to January 2022 new car registration data reported by the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), not only did EVs climb to account for 83.7 percent of all new cars registered, the Porsche Taycan alone outsold every non-electrified car combined.

Think about that for a second. Every gas-only car—Toyota Corollas, Honda Civics, Merc C-Classes—bundled together and still not managing to outsell a highly expensive luxury car that only runs on electricity.

Granted, this being one month's sales in a country with a population of just 5.3 million, the numbers are by no means huge. In total, 175 pure gas cars were registered in Norway last month whereas 181 Taycans were introduced into the system. Other, even more popular EVs that also single-handedly beat out the entire field of ICE cars include the Mercedes EQA and EQC, the Nissan Leaf, Polestar 2, Kia's EV6, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen's ID.4, BMW iX, and Hyundai's Ioniq 5. Sitting at the top spot as Norway's best-selling model is the Audi Q4 E-Tron electric crossover, with 643 units put on the road and accounting for 8.1 percent of all new car registrations.

Ninety percent of all new cars registered were electrified in some capacity while 19 out of the top 20 best-selling models were pure electric. (The lone gas-sipper here happened to be the Toyota RAV4 which is available as a hybrid, but not as a pure BEV.)

Another fun fact to mull over: Porsche only sold 185 cars in Norway last month, which means Taycans accounted for 98 percent of them. Ninety-eight.