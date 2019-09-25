Hennessey Confirms 2020 Porsche Taycan Will Be Its First Modified EV

Power-crazed Texas tuner Hennessey is going against type and announcing its intentions to modify the 2020 Porsche Taycan, the first electric car to be fettled by Hennessey's hands.

"We've been planning to do something with electrified vehicles for a while now," said CEO John Hennessey. "We felt that the new Porsche Taycan was the right platform from which to modify our first EV."

While Hennessey is famous for taking cars and boosting them to astronomical power figures, this is apparently easier said than done when it comes to electric powertrains since the tuning house says it will focus primarily on cosmetics before trying to figure out how to potentially get more power out of the Porsche EV.