The World's Most Important Electric Car Is Launching Now, And It's Not A Porsche Or Tesla

Tesla's success at making desirable high-end electric vehicles has done wonders for public acceptance of zero-emission cars, pushing the biggest names in luxury and sports cars to enter the burgeoning premium EV arena. With Porsche now joining Audi and Jaguar in the segment, debates over the importance of long ranges and blistering acceleration numbers are dominating not just EV fan discussions but car fan debates more broadly, showing how thoroughly Tesla has changed the game.

But with this success comes a new risk: that expensive electric cars become the hot luxury item, without bringing along the affordable options that are needed to truly transition the world to zero-emission mobility. This isn't just an abstract risk either: while the debate over the newly-revealed Porsche Taycan and Tesla's Nürburgring ring record response has dominated headlines in the auto media, a far more important EV's announcement has gone largely unnoticed. And unlike the fabulously-engineered Porsche and the standard-carrying Teslas, this electric car has genuine world-changing potential.

After The Drive's Alex Roy,and I drove across India in a Renault Kwid that starts at just $4,000, we concluded that the impressive little car was at least as disruptive as anything Tesla has done. But from an environmental perspective, the success of such an affordable and well-made car means more vehicles on the road and thus more pollution. At the time, we heard whispers that Renault's best cost engineers were turning their attention to an electric version of the Kwid and now that it's been announced it's clear that the breakthrough we were hoping for is actually real.

The Renault City K-ZE has just been announced for the Chinese market, where it offers a stunning combination of electric range and low cost. Starting at 61,800 Yuan, or about $8,700 US Dollars, and its 30kWh Tianjin Lishen battery offers a remarkable 250 km, or 155 miles of NEDC-rated range. Even though this ends up resulting in a likely EPA range closer to about 100 miles, the fact that this eminently usable amount of range is available in a useful and well-proven vehicle for under $10,000 is a remarkable achievement.

Just as Tesla has had its doubters among mainstream auto industry-watchers, the electric Renault Kwid has had its doubters among hardcore Tesla fans. Electrek's Fred Lambert hailed the concept version of the K-ZE with a tepid endorsement, saying that