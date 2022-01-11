Porsche Taycan Sets World Record for 3-Mile Elevation Climb From Michigan Mine to Pikes Peak

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is meant to be the EV that can get you mostly anywhere. There's a bunch of ways to test that, obviously, but one of the biggest challenges for a battery-powered car is serious elevation change. This was the task a Taycan had recently been put to in ascending 15,889 feet from deep in a mine to the top of the legendary Pikes Peak.

Getting three entire miles of elevation without resorting to air travel is tricky, so a team led by documentary maker J.F. Musial had to start by negotiating themselves a low point. The hardest issue was that as well as being, y'know, super deep in the ground, it had to be somewhere that the Taycan could drive into and, more crucially, out of to start its journey. Every foot of elevation, for the record, had to be achieved under the car's own rolling power, so using elevators would've been totally out of the question.

Fortunately, there's a mine in Michigan you can drive into and with the Taycan Cross Turismo being both electric (so fumes-free) and equipped with enough off-roading power to count as a utility vehicle, it was allowed in. Eagle Mine has a tunnel that goes 1,774.4 feet below sea level before you can't take a car any further and under strict supervision, that's where the Taycan started its journey.