The Rimac Nevera Just Shattered Pretty Much Every Acceleration Record

The world's fastest EV, the Rimac Nevera, just got a little quicker. Rimac shared a series of acceleration figures after a visit to Germany’s Automotive Testing center in late April, painting a picture of a car that's now in a new realm of performance—stealing at least one record from Koenigsegg along the way. According to the automaker, the Nevera did a zero to 60 mph run in just 1.74 seconds and was able to hit 100 mph in 3.21 seconds. It continued to 200 mph in 10.86 seconds and completed a standing quarter-mile in 8.25 seconds.

All of the data was independently verified by Racelogic and instrumentation provider Dewesoft. One of the most impressive figures is the car's zero-400-zero km/h time of 29.93s, which is 1.5 seconds faster than the Koenigsegg Regera. As company founder Mate Rimac notes, this is less time than it took the McLaren F1, once the supercar standard of the world, to get to 350 km/h (217 mph).

The pace of the Nevera cannot be understated. It runs a 1/2 mile drag in just 12.83 seconds, which is considered a relatively quick time down a quarter-mile by combustion car standards. A new 400-horsepower Nissan Z runs in the neighborhood of 13 seconds, for instance. A full list of the car's recent achievements as well as the verified Racelogic and Dewesoft figures can be seen below.

Rimac



In total, the Nevera set 23 acceleration and braking records, which is impressive but not quite surprising. Rimac's flagship Hypercar has 1,914 hp and costs $2.5M. It's powered by four electric motors, one for each wheel, and packs a 120-kilowatt-hour battery. Its estimated range, if you're not trying to break acceleration records, is estimated at 340 miles by the automaker.

Indeed, the car seems to overcome many classic electric car criticisms, despite weighing 4,740 pounds. And keep in mind the Nevera is one of the first electric hypercars we're seeing. Eventually, sprints to 60 could take as short as a single second.