Porsche Taycan Finally Gets Paint to Sample Options, so Go Wild

The Taycan has been Porsche's debut into the world of electric cars. Despite its confusing "Turbo" nomenclature on some models and its four-door bodystyle, it has nonetheless won fans the world over for its scintillating performance. It's now due for an update for the 2022 model year, and Porsche isn't holding back, delivering updated tech and a cavalcade of bright and wonderful colors.

Perhaps most striking of the 2022 updates are the new paint options. As pictured, the Taycan looks resplendent in Porsche's classic Rubystone Red, even if to the untrained eye it looks to be more of a pink. It's one of a selection of classic colors available from Porsche's back catalogue, which got very colorful and experimental in the 1990s. Other eye-popping shades include Acid Green, Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic, with 63 shades available under the Paint to Sample scheme in addition to the Taycan's 17 standard colors. Going further, the Paint to Sample Plus option lets owners specify virtually any color they desire, even matching their new Porsche to a favorite bowtie, nosering, or other accessory.