2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and Sport Turismo Wagon: The Performance EV Sweet Spot

The GTS combines Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus with uniquely tuned air suspension, plus smart lift to lay down power. It then bleeds off speed again with brakes calipers borrowed from the 4S—though the front rotors are slightly bigger than the 4S's. They sit behind standard 20-inch satin black wheels, which help the GTS's distinct front end, side skirts, window trim, and altered low-speed tone differentiate it from other Taycans from the outside.
Inside, the GTS gets standard Race-Tex microfiber upholstery, automatic climate control, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An electronically tinting multi-zone glass roof can be spec'd as an option, as can performance upgrades such as ceramic composite brakes, rear-wheel steering, Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, and 21-inch wheels.