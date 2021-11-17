2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and Sport Turismo Wagon: The Performance EV Sweet Spot

Porsche's GTS trim is usually the perfect middle ground. That seems to still be the case with its Taycan models.

By James Gilboy
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
Kristen Lee
James Gilboy View James Gilboy's Articles

There's a yawning gap between Porsche's entry-level performance Taycan, the 4S, and the super quick Turbo. The 522-horsepower 4S starts at $105,150, whereas the 670-horse Turbo is locked away up at $152,250; there's gotta be people looking for an intermediate that have been left out in the cold. Porsche is inviting them in, though, with a new mid-tier sporting option, the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS, which also comes in a new variety of wagon: the tarmac-focused Sport Turismo.

This new Taycan trim has the same motor as the 4S but a more powerful rear, with two-speed reduction gears. They draw on a Taycan Turbo-sourced 93.4-kilowatt-hour battery to produce 590 horsepower—nearer to the 4S's power than the Turbo's—and launch the GTS from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. Range info isn't yet available, though recharging details are: the Taycan GTS accepts up to 270 kW DC fast-charging and can recharge from five to 80 percent in as little as 22.5 minutes.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Cross Turismo Porsche
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Porsche
Kristen Lee
Kristen Lee

The GTS combines Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus with uniquely tuned air suspension, plus smart lift to lay down power. It then bleeds off speed again with brakes calipers borrowed from the 4S—though the front rotors are slightly bigger than the 4S's. They sit behind standard 20-inch satin black wheels, which help the GTS's distinct front end, side skirts, window trim, and altered low-speed tone differentiate it from other Taycans from the outside.

Inside, the GTS gets standard Race-Tex microfiber upholstery, automatic climate control, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An electronically tinting multi-zone glass roof can be spec'd as an option, as can performance upgrades such as ceramic composite brakes, rear-wheel steering, Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, and 21-inch wheels.

Kristen Lee
Kristen Lee
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Porsche
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Porsche
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Porsche
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Porsche
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Porsche
Kristen Lee
Kristen Lee

All are also available on the Taycan's new body style, the Sport Turismo wagon, the Cross Turismo's on-road counterpart. Like the Cross Turismo, it includes hardpoints to mount a Tequipment bike rack and can be had with that multi-zone glass roof.

The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS starts at $132,750 delivered for the sedan and $134,650 for the Cross Turismo wagon. Both arrive in the second quarter of 2022, and will probably give us a good idea of what to expect of that Audi RS6 E-Tron wagon we're hearing about.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com