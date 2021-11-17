2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and Sport Turismo Wagon: The Performance EV Sweet Spot

There's a yawning gap between Porsche's entry-level performance Taycan, the 4S, and the super quick Turbo. The 522-horsepower 4S starts at $105,150, whereas the 670-horse Turbo is locked away up at $152,250; there's gotta be people looking for an intermediate that have been left out in the cold. Porsche is inviting them in, though, with a new mid-tier sporting option, the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS, which also comes in a new variety of wagon: the tarmac-focused Sport Turismo.

This new Taycan trim has the same motor as the 4S but a more powerful rear, with two-speed reduction gears. They draw on a Taycan Turbo-sourced 93.4-kilowatt-hour battery to produce 590 horsepower—nearer to the 4S's power than the Turbo's—and launch the GTS from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. Range info isn't yet available, though recharging details are: the Taycan GTS accepts up to 270 kW DC fast-charging and can recharge from five to 80 percent in as little as 22.5 minutes.