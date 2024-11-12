2025 Porsche Taycan Lineup Balloons to 13 Trims With New 4 and GTS Models

It’s often said that variety is the spice of life. If you agree, you’ll be pretty happy about the new models joining the 2025 Porsche Taycan lineup. The automaker confirmed the new Taycan GTS and Taycan 4 EVs Tuesday morning, with the former being offered as a sedan and Sport Turismo wagon while the latter is offered only as a sedan.

The new additions grow the 2025 Porsche Taycan lineup to a whopping 13 trims, so there shouldn’t be any reason you can’t get your hands on the Taycan of your dreams. Well, except for money, I suppose.

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS

Often seen as the sweet spot of the lineup, the GTS moniker combines the best luxury and sporty features to make a well-rounded package. That ethos carries into the Taycan GTS, which now produces 690 peak horsepower—a whole 100 ponies more than the previous model. It’s worth noting that peak horsepower is only reached when using launch control. The new model also benefits from something called “Push to Pass” which pumps an extra 93 horsepower for up to 10 seconds at rolling speeds.

The result is an 11.1-second quarter-mile (0.7 seconds quicker than before) and a zero-to-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds, nearly half a second quicker than the outgoing model.

In terms of styling, the new GTS isn’t a major departure from what we’ve already seen in the current Taycan or previous GTS. Its sleek, hunkered-down look is as handsome as ever, especially in the Sport Turismo wagon. Other major components like adaptive air suspension, torque vectoring, and rear-axle steering have been tuned to enhance the driving experience. The “sound profile” of the Taycan Turbo S has been transplanted into the GTS, along with several interior features like Race-Tex material, sports seats, sports steering wheel, etc.

One element that hasn’t changed much is that you’ll need deep pockets to bring one home. The Taycan GTS sedan starts at $149,895, while the Sport Turismo will set you back at least $151,795.

2025 Porsche Taycan 4

Before the Taycan 4, customers looking for an all-wheel-drive Porsche EV had to go the Cross Turismo route. Now, folks looking to get into a Taycan sedan can opt for the all-weather safety of AWD. It’s virtually identical to the 2025 Taycan (RWD) that debuted at the beginning of the year aside from the four driven wheels.

Two batteries are offered in the Taycan 4, the standard Performance battery or the Performance Battery Plus, which range from 402 to 429 hp including overboost and when using launch control. Powered by an electric motor over each axle, the Taycan 4 sedan can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. That’s one-tenth quicker than the rear-wheel-drive Taycan.

The Taycan 4 starts at $105,295.

