Lotus Emeya Sedan Will Be a ‘Hyper-GT’ Rival for Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S

Lotus has confirmed the name of its next major EV, and it's called Emeya. The "fully electric hyper-GT" will be a sedan that's expected to take on the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, though Lotus's first foray into mass-produced EVs gives us reason to be wary of its new four-door.

The name was confirmed Tuesday in a teaser, which also offered a fuzzy glimpse at the company's second mass-produced EV. By brightening up the teaser photos, we can make out a Kammback-style rear end that encircles a full-width taillight in an oblong convex panel. These pictures, as well as spy footage of a Nürburgring test, indicate that the Emeya will use camera pods in some markets instead of side mirrors, likely to reduce drag. The video also shows a grille that the teaser images hide in shadow, though many of the body contours remain concealed by camouflage. The official reveal will take place on September 7.

Developed under the working name Type 133, the Emeya will be based on the same platform as the Eletre SUV according to Car Magazine. It's expected to go on sale in 2024 and use an 800-volt electrical architecture for high efficiency and fast recharging. A 112 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery could provide the sedan range in excess of 400 miles. Its main rivals will likely be the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, and, to a lesser degree, the Mercedes-Benz EQE.

However, the reception of Lotus's first mass-produced EV, the Eletre SUV, gives reason to add caution to our optimism for the next electric Lotus. The Lotus crossover doesn't have a clear sense of identity, which is admittedly secondary to profitability in a cash cow. Even so, the Emeya can't afford to make that mistake if it's supposed to hold up against pressure from Porsche (or Tesla), especially if Lotus hopes to follow through on its goal of selling hundreds of thousands of cars per year.