Hoard of 50-Plus Pontiac Trans-Am and Firebird Muscle Cars Up for Grabs

Did any of your buddies ever tell you their uncle had "like 50" Pontiac Trans-Ams and Firebirds in the field behind their house? If so, maybe give them a call and see if their uncle lived in Waverly, Iowa. That's where an entire hoard of Pontiac muscle machines from yesteryear is being auctioned over the weekend. Thousands of General Motors parts are also up for grabs.

VanDerBrink Auctions is advertising the collection of one Bob Steely, a Pontiac lover who recently passed away. His widow is letting go of the cars, many of which were built in the '70s while some are as recent as '90s models. One of them highlighted in the auction company's video tour is a Trans-Am SD-455 clone, which is parked inside. There are plenty more where that came from, including a slick Indy Pace Car and no less than five Turbo Trans-Ams that originally housed a boosted 301-cubic-inch V8.

Friday, Aug. 4, is the auction's opening day where they'll be selling off hundreds and hundreds of tools, as well as a ton of shop equipment. The Trans-Ams cross the block on Saturday, Aug. 5, and the good news is that even if you miss out on the one you want, there's probably another just like it somewhere in the mix. It's a diverse collection, no doubt, but when you own so many examples of the same model, there are bound to be some duplicates.

If you're hunting for a different GM passion project, odds are you can find it here, too. There's a pair of '69 Camaro project cars as well as a '78 Camaro, an '86 Chevy 3+3 Crew Cab Deluxe 30 pickup, a '95 Chevrolet C3500 dually, and more. That's not to mention the "thousands of parts" spread across "about six buildings" that are just as big of a draw, especially for those who can't drag a whole other car home.

You could spend as much or as little as you want at an auction like this. Either way, you know they're coming from a good home that loved them, even if they aren't in prime running and driving condition. You're bound to find something you like, so if you're in the market, you might as well check it out before the auction ends.