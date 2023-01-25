Iconic Red-White-and-Blue AMC Muscle Car Collection Pops Up on Craigslist for $600K

The ultimate collection of AMC muscle cars has come up for sale in Arizona. Not only is it an assembly of five rare classics; it's said to be the only collection of all five AMC performance cars sold in their iconic factory red-white-and-blue paint schemes.

Listed for sale on Craigslist in Phoenix, the lot consists of five historically significant muscle cars from the U.S.'s lost fourth big automaker, the American Motors Corporation. It formed from the merger of Hudson and Nash-Kelvinator in 1954 and made many of the strangest American cars ever before being bought out by Chrysler in the late 1980s. These five are arguably the finest, rarest, and most desirable AMCs ever built.

AMC collection for sale in Arizona. Craigslist

Each of the five is painted in distinctive red-white-and-blue paint, paying tribute to the logo of the company that made them (and by extension, the Stars and Stripes). All are said to have been restored at the seller's shop AZ AMC Restorations and are in prime condition.

They start out with a 1969 AMC Super Stock AMX, a drag racing-oriented muscle car of which only 52 were made—this was apparently the very last one built. It had an illustrious career, becoming a three-time regional NHRA championship winner.

1969 Hurst/SC Rambler A-Scheme and B-Scheme. Craigslist

There's a 1970 AMC Javelin Trans Am, said to be one of 100, and a 1970 AMC Rebel The Machine. It's apparently one of 1,000, with the optional tricolor paint scheme and a tuned-up 6.4-liter (390 cubic-inch) V8.

Capping off the collection are a pair of 1969 Hurst/SC Ramblers, one in each of two paint schemes. The first, and wilder-looking A-Scheme is said to be one of 1,200 or so, while the second is a more subdued, but apparently rarer B-Scheme, one of an alleged 300 or so. All but the Super Stock AMX are said to be equipped with Group 19 "or equivalent" dealer performance packages, boosting power output by up to 200 horsepower.

The seller refuses to part with the cars individually and wishes only to sell them as a collection for $600,000. That's a huge pile of money for cars that most people today wouldn't recognize—though if the price is your hangup, there are ways of getting interesting AMCs for much cheaper. Besides, cars of this caliber are likely the domain of the owners of Rambler Ranch, and just about nobody else.