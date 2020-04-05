1963 AMC Mighty Mite Was a V-4 Mini Jeep Built for US Marines, and Now It's for Sale

Jeeps are cool and all, but they are—for better or worse—a dime a dozen. Even if you go full-bore when customizing them, there aren’t many ways to truly stand out from the crowd. That’s where this rugged old workhorse comes into play. It’s a 1963 American Motors Mighty Mite: The ultimate mini Jeep with real, proven cred from an actual war zone.

Mighty Mites were built for the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. They were exceptionally lightweight—roughly 1,700 pounds—which made them ideal for airlifting. This one is an M422A1 model, meaning it features an extended 71-inch wheelbase over the original 65-inch Mighty Mite M422. Importantly, the longer wheelbase allowed for extra storage space behind the seats, which helped massively when hauling goods from one site to the next.

All Mighty Mites were classified as quarter-ton trucks.