Best Off-Road Jeep Batteries: Get A Power Boost On Harsh Terrain

Tips

If you are stranded off road and have to jump-start the battery, remember to turn on the car heater to shield your car’s electrical system from voltage surges. Switch off all other electrical accessories, including the headlights and the stereo.

Battery manufacturers often indicate what type of weather conditions its batteries are designed for. Batteries with an “N” or “North” marking are designed for cold weather conditions. Batteries with an “S” or “South” marking are designed for hot regions.

Consider buying a trickle charger to top off the battery when it’s not in use. It will keep your battery from dying after being discharged for a long time. Buy a trickle charger that’s compatible with your battery’s power rating.

FAQs

Q: How do I know that it’s time to replace the battery?

A: You will notice that you have a hard time starting your vehicle, or the engine crank may be a bit sluggish. Replace your battery if it discharges at a faster rate than normal. You may also notice that the battery case becomes bloated, and it may not fit in the mounting unit. Replace such a battery before it explodes.

Q: How can I tell that a battery is fresh?

A: Look for the manufacturing date on the case of the battery. If the battery has been manufactured in less than six months from the current date, then it's a fresh battery. If it's more than six months, it’s not a fresh or new battery, even if you bought an original product.

Q: What causes premature battery failure?

A: A few human errors, such as not shutting the trunk or doors all the way and leaving the headlights on, can cause premature battery failure. Some accessories in your vehicle, like security alarms and upgraded stereo systems, may also drain your battery and shorten its life. Also, corroded or dirty terminals may not maintain a good connection with your vehicle, and that could lead to premature battery failure.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best off-roading battery is the Odyssey PC Automotive and LTV Battery. It provides optimal, maintenance-free performance for off-roading enthusiasts.

Our best value off-road battery is the Mighty Max Battery ML. It’s an affordable battery that can be used for a wide variety of applications besides off-roading.

Give us your thoughts on the off-road batteries in our review in the comment section below.