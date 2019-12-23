Best Harley Batteries: Power Your Bike With These Top Batteries

Despite the Harley-Davidson bike being a high-end motorcycle, it cannot function properly without a battery. A battery is responsible for starting your motorcycle engine and powering your lights, among other functions. If you have a Harley, you need a quality battery so you can enjoy it without worry. That’s why we have gathered information on the best Harley batteries on the market to help you make an informed buying decision.

Some users say that it does not last long. Some also complain about its charge holding capabilities.

The battery is a reliable and maintenance-free design. It is spill-proof and vibration-resistant. Its terminal provides a versatile connection for various applications.

With a capacity of 12 Volt 26 Ah 400 CCA, the battery can power your bike efficiently even in cold weather conditions. Its AGM design ensures it is completely sealed to prevent any leaks. Its packaging includes extra bolts and brass spacers for side mount cable installation.

It does not hold a charge for long. It may leak acid during transportation.

The battery comes fully charged and is easy to install. Its versatility ensures a variety of applications. It has a digital display and alarm system that warns you of low voltage or abnormalities.

The Chrome Battery is an economical yet high-performance design. It features unrivaled AGM technology to ensure low maintenance and is spill-proof. Its patented sealed post prevents corrosion, enhancing its life.

The battery is a bit heavy. Also, some users complain about its longevity.

It features AGM Non-Spillable Sealed Technology, which absorbs acid ensuring the battery is leak-proof. It is also a maintenance-free design. Its quality and power are the same as the original Harley factory battery.

This American design battery comes fully charged, ready to install. It features 28 Ah, to ensure enough power for your Harley bike and high CCA of 400 to ensure it can perform even in cold weather conditions.

Tips

Batteries do not have a universal fitment. You have to make sure you have the right size so it will fit into your bike’s battery compartment.

The weather conditions where you live should determine the type of battery you will buy. There are some batteries best suited for hot weather, while others are best suited for cold weather. There are also batteries for any weather condition.

If a battery stays for a long time without charge, it may discharge completely and no longer be usable. Ensure you keep your battery charged.

FAQs

Q: Why does my battery keep dying?

A: This can be attributed to many factors. One is high mileage. Another is the number of accessories that your battery is powering. After ruling out accessories and mileage, check if there are any bad connections. As a last resort, you may need to upgrade to a better battery.

Q: What is the lifespan of a Harley battery?

A: The durability of the battery depends on its construction technology and maintenance. A properly constructed and well-maintained battery should serve you for about five years.

Q: How can I prolong the life of my motorcycle battery?

A: The first thing to do is to ensure you buy the right battery for your bike. Then, ensure it is always kept charged. A full charge every 30 days is recommended. Finally, make sure you perform proper maintenance on schedule.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the THROTTLEX HDX30L Replacement Motorcycle Battery as the best pick in this category. It’s spill-proof and efficient in all weather conditions.

For an affordable Harley battery, the Chrome Battery Replacement YTX7A-BS Motorcycle Battery is our best choice. Although it is inexpensive, the battery is efficient and has a variety of applications.