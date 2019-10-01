Best Solar Car Battery Chargers: Keep Your Battery Charged Anywhere

Tips

Solar battery chargers work best in direct sunlight.

Solar chargers can still work in the shade or bad weather, but the charging performance tends to be slower and less effective.

Larger solar panels tend to trade weight and overall bulk for better, faster performance.

FAQs

Q. Do solar battery chargers work better than normal chargers?

A. Generally, no. Solar battery chargers, especially for cars, tend to be slower due to the limitations of the solar panel.

Q. Can I use a car solar battery charger with other batteries and devices?

A. This depends on the design and capabilities of the individual battery charger. Some have other connectors or USB ports to charge small devices.

Q. What is a trickle charger?

A. Trickle chargers, which come in regular and solar power varieties, charge a battery over time. This helps increase and maintain a battery's power level without damaging the battery itself.

Final Thoughts

We found the SUNER POWER 12V Solar Car Battery Charger & Maintainer to be a good all-around solar charger that blends good performance and durability.

You can also save some space and money with our budget pick, the Sunway Solar Car Battery Trickle Charger & Maintainer.

Tell us about your favorite solar car battery charger in the comments below.